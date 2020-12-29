As one of many criticizing Dr. Greg Murphy’s participation in the Amicus brief filed in Texas, I found his argument (The Daily Reflector. Dec. 20) that the brief was about restoring faith in the electoral process rather than kowtowing to Trump disingenuous.
First, the brief only targeted the four states that essentially decided the election in Mr. Biden’s favor: Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. If the brief was indeed aimed at addressing how state officials handled elections, suggesting that only state legislatures had this power, why didn’t the brief also name all the other states that tinkered with the election process? At least 39 Secretaries of State and other election officials, including in North Carolina, made changes to the election process similar or identical to those cited in the brief (see http://ballotopedia.org). People in many of those states voted to elect Mr. Trump.
Second, Dr. Murphy’s contention that state legislatures should decide or oversee all the business of a state, rather than leave that up to career civil servants, would paralyze state governments. Would you like the state legislature to step in whenever you wanted your driver’s license renewed or tax refund mailed?
Finally, if the brief was as morally compelling as Dr. Murphy suggests, why did a Supreme Court with a majority of conservative members — three nominated by Mr. Trump himself — reject it? Dr. Murphy may defer to Mr. Johnson on constitutional law issues, but I would certainly hope that Mr. Johnson would defer to the likes of Justices Barrett, Breyer, Gorsuch, Kagan, Kavanagh, Roberts and Sotomayor.
Dr. Murphy may be a gifted urologist, but I suggest that he stick to flushing out those little pipes and organs of the human body rather than trying, well, to unload his rhetorical waste on us.
David Griffith
Greenville
Challenge electors
On Jan. 6 the electors of the Electoral College will submit their ballots to choose the next president and vice president of the United States. I strongly encourage Greg Murphy, our congressman from the 3rd Congressional District, to join with the other fighters in the Congress to object to electors from states that didn’t run clean elections.
Our great Founders foresaw the possibility of cheating and foreign interference in our presidential elections. These men created the Electoral College for just such a time as this. Our congressman should vigorously challenge the electoral college votes when they are counted during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.
Rusty Duke
Greenville
Duke is a retired Superior Court judge.