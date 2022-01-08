Once again Greg Murphy astounded his North Carolina constituents. On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection Murphy chose to release a statement in which he engaged in petty partisan politics and avoided the serious constitutional issues raised when Trump supporters, enthusiastically encouraged by the former president, attacked Congress.
Murphy used this day to attack president Biden and such problems as the fentanyl epidemic and immigration, problems that have existed for decades. He writes that he is appalled by the “security failures” that occurred during the Jan. 6 attack, but fails to mention the specific acts of violence and intimidation aimed at senators, congressmen and congresswomen, their staffs and the Capitol police.
He also deliberately fails to mention the role played by the former president who encouraged the insurrectionists, live and in color on television, and then sat quietly in his bunker as his supporters threatened to overthrow the government of the United States.
Murphy’s press release might be considered a bad joke if the insurrection and the refusal, by some, to accept the outcome of the election were not so serious.
Jim Holte
Greenville
Murphy should explain
I am appalled that U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy blames the “riot” that occurred on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, on a “security failure.” The headline of Rep Murphy’s statement printed in the Daily Reflector on Jan. 6, 2022, page A3, certainly grabbled my attention. The word “insurrection” is replaced by “riot.” The word “insurrection” is not mentioned in Murphy’s statement. Wow!
Rep. Murphy, please state to the readers of this newspaper where you were during what you call a riot that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and what you are doing now to help with the investigation of the real cause of this horrific day. What were your actions before Jan. 6, 2021, to help protect our democracy? What are your actions now to protect our democracy?
You were elected to serve all citizens of North Carolina, and accountability for your actions then and now is demanded. Rep. Murphy, do you recognize the event that occurred on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as a “riot” or was it an insurrection to overthrow our democratic government? What was it? Why were rioters there in the first place?
Instead of identifying the events that occurred on Jan. 6 as an “avoidable security failure,” do you think, Rep. Murphy, there could possibly be a failure of your actions or inactions and other elected leaders’ which could have prevented the “riot”?
We readers of The Daily Reflector and voters of North Carolina want to hear your response.
Julia Keville
Winterville
Do the right thing, Greg
Dr. Murphy, you are not my representative, but you do represent my state, country and party. Your embrace of the stolen election lie is hurting America. Your advancement of that lie helped lead to the Jan. 6 insurrection. You have violated your oath office to support the Constitution.
I grew up in Sanford, but I know your district. Family members and friends who went to ECU introduced me to the best tailgating and Halloween party in the country. Personal firsts in the 3rd: speckled trout citation from a Jacksonville creek, bluefish caught off Cape Point, manta ray launching out of the water in the New River Inlet.
I’ve seen America’s finest bank, turn and fly over in a V-22 Osprey on its way back to McCutcheon Field. My company has done a lot business with farmers in the 3rd District: Wallace, Rose Hill, Warsaw, Faison and many other small towns. I know the 3rd District, its people and their businesses. Why must you lie to these good people?
Dr. Murphy, please honor your constituents with the truth. Take the long view for America and North Carolina. Sacrifice for the good of the country. Show us your Christian values.
I invite you and all the people of the 3rd District to meet and discuss the stolen election lie and how it’s hurting us. A good place to start would be to read the book, “Integrity Counts.” I’ll buy it for anyone that wants to know the truth. In it, you will find the playbook that Trump used around the country as he attempted to steal the election, the lie that Dr. Murphy espouses.
Do the right thing Greg, before people take up arms against our great nation for a lie and the country is torn asunder for a traitor.
Jeff Godkin
Chapel Hill
Say no to crypto
The English Catholic historian, politician and writer known as Lord Acton is perhaps best known for saying, “Power tends to corrupt; absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
If it’s true that recent changes approved by the Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission and scheduled for the City Council on Thursday will clear the way for Compute North’s second attempt to bring crypto mining to Pitt County, it will illustrate how “power corrupts.”
I’m speaking here of the unholy marriage which has taken place between Greenville Utilities and the crypto mining data firm. Compute North is all set, exponentially, to become Greenville Utilities’ largest client of electrical power. Sounds like a good economic partnership, a win-win situation — until we take time to listen to folks who have comprehensively researched the collateral damage neighborhoods incur near these sites, like what we witnessed almost happening in Belvoir last October. There was a serious communications problem surrounding this project then — and it has now metastasized into a lack of confidence and trust.
Compute North’s leadership arrogantly dismissed folks like Molly Holdeman, Juvencio Peralta, Tonya Foreman, Faye Bordeaux, Jane and Jack Rose, Lucy Fox and their band of committed citizens who have done their homework, unmasking the misinformation of this enterprise. Their research does not favor the attraction of potential new revenue for our city through such a deceptive data processing firm.
I write as a pastor, not a politician or economic developer — one who looks at the world and our city of Greenville as too dangerous for anything but truth and too small for anything but the power of love, not the love of power that seems to be on the brink of corrupting our common life.
Bob Hudak
Greenville
Hudak is a member of Interfaith Clergy Standing for the Community of Pitt County.