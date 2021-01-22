This time of year, just about every day, from around 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., our Suddenlink internet drops. When I call to get assistance, if I can get anyone, I’m told to reset the router.
More often, I don’t get a hold of anyone until after the internet is restored, when they then run their tests and say the system is normal and there is no issue. When I ask for them to send a technician, I’m told it would cost me $60 since there is no issue from their standpoint. So I wait until tomorrow, when the internet goes out again, to repeat this process only to be told there is no issue.
Even before COVID, my husband works from home, and with us both home, the internet is essential. Let alone all of the families trying to work and do online school. Suddenlink does not value us as customers. They do not value our time, or our money. They don’t have to, since they have no competition.
If state legislators were serious about helping our community, they would repeal legislation that bars municipal broadband. We could do a better job providing internet ourselves, and in turn that would spur ISPs like Suddenlink to do better.
The Greenville-area is growing, and affordable, reliable, high-speed internet access cannot be thing that prevents that growth.
Amanda Mclellan
Winterville
Revise Iran deal
We should write to President Biden that in making a nuclear agreement with Iran or North Korea, he must not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon — such as enriched uranium — to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site; and so on. (That is why a future president may cancel the deal again.)
Alex Sokolow
Greenville.