Having once lived in Greenville for over 30 years, I still follow what’s happening there. It was hard enough to see an elected member of the House of Representatives from your city disavow his oath to the Constitution earlier this year in objecting to the certification of another state’s electoral college vote, even after the insurrection of Jan. 6. But what is proving harder is seeing this man disavow the Hippocratic Oath he also swore to uphold.
I was shocked to see him quoted in a Politico article claiming it is somehow “patriotic” to value individual rights over the right to life of every American. I am sure he and his family are vaccinated. In this country, we have managed to put the collective good over the “rights” of the individual many times (think seatbelts for all, car seats for children, no indoor smoking, no driving under the influence, no yelling “Fire!”).
Even beyond his inane comment, coming from a doctor, were his antics, along with McCarthy and others, walking out of the House (watched this on national television) in protest of a masking mandate from a fellow physician who is in charge of such decisions in the House.
This representative comes home to Pitt County, just noted in this same newspaper as having rising cases of COVID. Many other members of the House of Representatives also go home to districts with low vaccine rates and climbing cases.
So, Greg Murphy, it just may be time for you to reconsider which oaths you plan to uphold — the ones to the Constitution and your medical profession, or the one you have apparently made to a political party.
Kate Schedler
Mebane