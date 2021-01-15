We thank Attorney General Josh Stein and Sens. Tillis and Burr for not filing an amicus brief in the Dec. 8 Supreme Court case of Texas vs. Pennsylvania concerning the 2020 Pennsylvania presidential election.
In addition, we thank these two senators for not supporting any of the objections to electoral votes on Jan. 6 and for quickly voting to make the electoral count official in the early hours of Jan. 7, objections made despite the assault on the Capital, Congress as a body, and them, personally.
Now we ask Mr. Burr and Mr. Tillis to support the prompt removal of Mr. Trump as president of the United States via impeachment trial and conviction as soon as the House of Representatives sends the impeachment articles to the Senate (whether or not Trump resigns), and via the 25th amendment if he does not resign. Every minute Trump remains in office presents imminent danger to the country.
It is also essential to hold accountable, via impeachment trial and conviction, those (especially our president) who would incite insurrection, which exactly characterizes the assault on the Capitol and Congress on Jan. 6.
We also ask Sens. Burr and Tillis to work hard from now on to correct (via town halls, newspaper articles, blogs, Twitter, Republican Party newsletters, e-mail, etc.) the disinformation Mr. Trump and so many other Republicans spread about the 2020 election. Democrats cannot heal the damage from this disinformation; only Republicans can. Such healing is essential for the overall health of our Republic and for future peaceful transitions of power.
Bill Collins
Greenville
A bipartisan search
Now that North Carolina’s 3rd District Congressman Greg Murphy has soiled himself with sedition, both major parties need to find a suitable candidate for 2022. Republicans would do best with someone like the late Walter Jones Jr., who would oppose his party when he thought it was wrong. Democrats should look to Virginia, where Congresswoman Elaine Luria has shown that a naval officer can win in a conservative coastal district. (In this case, it might well be a Marine.)
John Daughtry
Greenville