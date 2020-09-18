From juggling virtual learning and working from home to economic uncertainty and simply trying to stay healthy, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted each of our lives in countless ways. For those living with substance use disorders, the stress and isolation have made this period more challenging.
A recent report, for instance, found that alcohol sales across North Carolina have surged more than 20 percent in recent months compared to last year. Health and wellbeing require community resources, connection and opportunities to thrive — all of which have become more difficult to access since March.
This September, during Recovery Month, Trillium Health Resources wants eastern North Carolina to know that there’s help for those struggling. Visit our website for online resources or call our 24-Hour Access to Care line at 877-685-2415 to help find a provider. On our social media pages, we will promote ways the public can help connect with people in recovery and also share videos that show how resilience have helped them through recovery and the pandemic.
Our focus at Trillium is making sure that people receiving Medicaid or without insurance have access to the services necessary to live a fulfilling life. One such aspect includes a wide variety of treatments for substance use disorders, for an assortment of situations and needs. During this Recovery Month and year-round, we’re here for you, your friends, your family, and our community.
Cindy Ehlers
Executive vice president, Trillium Health
Sudden disappointment
If performance is the catalyst to make an issue, Suddenlink is an inspiration. Here is a summary of our interactions:
After we installed our bundle, the service failed. All of them. Suddenlink ignored my request for help and upsold me repeatedly that it was my fault because I hadn’t purchased their “protection” plan — the mafia has a similar plan — and about how they would only come out for free to fix it if it were Suddenlink’s fault. It was. They refused to pay. After many hours and days of phone calls, emails, etc., I spoke with a local honcho. The problem was fixed within the hour.
I receive my bill via email. I don’t have a choice. Several times in the last year, Suddenlink did not send an email-bill or any reminder. The next bill I receive is double the usual amount, along with admonitions and shaming about the previous bill that they did not send. I call them and ask for them to fix it, and they blame it on the company software. They promise it won’t happen again, and ask, again, if I would like to purchase “protection.” That is an offer I can refuse.
We have constant interruptions in service. My husband was leading a business meeting online, then, poof, he wasn’t. I’ve lost internet many times, daily, for no apparent reason. I can’t hear or sometimes see TV programs (multiple channels). While I’m typing this, the cable TV sound has disappeared. When we asked why our service was so bad, they said we were $6 short on our last bill, and that was the most likely explanation for multiple service outages. (Jack Benny stare.)
So here’s the thing, Suddenlink. You charge us for these services, whether we receive them or not. I ask you to stop that and allow documented rebates.
Donna Callender
Greenville