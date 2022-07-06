With the elimination of Roe and the continued erosion of the wall separating church and state, our country is now ruled by white Christian nationalists and five unelected Supreme Court justices. We have ceased being a democracy. Majority rule, a bedrock of democracy, no longer exists.
By rolling back the constitutional right to control our own bodies we cede control to religious extremism, joining the ranks of the likes of Iran, Russia and North Korea. Will we be wearing burkas in 20 years? Our daughters and granddaughters now have fewer rights than a gun. Where is the Pledge of Allegiance’s “liberty and justice for all?”
Alito maintains that “abortion” is not mentioned in the Constitution. There is also no mention of contraception, pregnancy, uteruses, vaginas, zygotes, fetuses, placentas or menstruation. The Constitution was crafted in 1787 by 55 white men. According to those framers “We the People” did not include women. In the Constitution women simply did not exist!
My heart weeps for my country. The iconic image of the profound sadness and despair of the Frenchman watching the Nazis invading his country reflects my own feelings. We are no longer a shining example of freedom. When the first right is taken away the rest are not far behind. Is this the end of America the free?
Voters — we are being assaulted by religious extremism that is out to destroy our country. Get thee to the polls to save it!
Chris Martin
Winterville
Is a legislative tsunami coming?
I am overjoyed along with Star Parker and those in the pro-birth movement that the Supreme Court has restored the culture of life here in the U.S. I guess that means men will stop raping girls and women; that every child will be brought up in a home where the parents earn a living wage; that parents will receive leave benefits that allow enough paid time to ensure their children are properly cared for during work hours; affordable housing will be readily available; that weapons of mass destruction will no longer be available for purchase; that the obscene amounts of our tax dollars given to the defense industry will now be spent on quality public education; science-based sex-ed will be available to all along with free birth control; that renewable, sustainable technologies will receive as much reverence from our elected officials as the NRA; veterans will receive all the care they need; and universal health care will be the law of the land. I look forward to learning about all the legislation that must be pending in the minds of the men and women who govern us. Is that the sound of a legislative tsunami I hear in the distance?
Ann Harrington
Greenville