A basic authoritarian principle holds that citizenship should grant privileges rather than rights and that privileges must be monitored and pruned to suit a leader. Autocrats, therefore, construe voting as a privilege monitored by political power. The U.S. Constitution explicitly prohibits government from denying citizens the vote because of race, sex, or non-payment of a poll tax, but no provision forbids other political initiatives from curtailing the voting “privilege.” From this perspective, a citizen is entitled only to seek to vote. “Seeking” doesn’t mean “finding,” so if grueling access, crimped scheduling or legislative override don’t narrow voting privilege to suit the leader, then gerrymandering can make its exercise suitably irrelevant.
A basic democratic principle holds that rather than granting privileges, citizenship obliges duties to protect and exercise rights. Democrats, therefore, construe voting as a duty that must be thoroughly facilitated. The obligation to fulfill this duty is especially strengthened when any power hostile to democracy tries to restrain it. For democrats, voting is democracy’s breath of life, so if balloting is inhibited or is smothered within hostile precincts, government by the people is choked. Constraining the duty to vote galls democrats especially when the constraints are said to be required for “democracy.”
Although an authoritarian system may claim heartfelt allegiance to a constitution, the document’s text is treated merely as a coverlet camouflaging the leader’s power. Within an autocracy, voting and all other civic enterprises exist primarily to benefit the leader and his/her loyal minions. Although a democracy’s constitution may lessen its citizens’ direct rule by granting legislative power to elected representatives, a democratic nation’s responsibility for the political liberty of each citizen is never absolved.
Should, however, resentment, contempt, alienation come to define a citizenry, democratic duty evaporates, and life breathes into autocracy.
CB Dilworth
Greenville
Neither rain nor snow
What has happened to Greenville’s once excellent postal service? One day we receive the Reflector but no mail, the next day the mail but no newspaper, and the next no paper or mail.
When I failed to receive an Amazon package recently, I went online and learned that the postman had been “unable” to deliver the package (to my home in town!) but that I could pick it up at the main office on Memorial Drive. When I went by the post office, I was met with a printed notice on the door indicating that packages people were told should be picked up there would instead be delivered to residences (no mention of when, however).
Let’s hope that Congressman Murphy will get off his duff and do something about the situation. But given his record to date, I won’t hold my breath.
Tinsley E. Yarbrough
Greenville