As the owner of a dog who has cancer (it’s not me, it’s my dog who has cancer) I was distressed to learn that the contractor who maintains the landscaping of the green space next to the Greenville Off Leash Dog Area (GOLDA) and along the South Tar River Greenway uses Roundup to help with weed control. (I learned this from the owner of the contracting firm.)
Many people use these areas to exercise their dogs. Roundup is a known carcinogen for dogs (see www.dogsnaturallymagazine./is-roundup-safe-for-dogs/). Why, we might wonder, does the City Council allow this? (Note, I don’t know what, if any, chemicals are used inside GOLDA.)
We might also wonder why the city hires contractors for this work. One doubts that the people who actually do the work earn a living wage with benefits. Surely there is enough wealth in our community that we can afford to make sure that the people who maintain our public places earn a living wage.
Hiring them as city employees would give us this assurance. Hiring the workers as city employees would also give the city more control over what toxic chemicals are being used so as to avoid poisoning our dogs.
P.A. Woodward
Greenville
Prison conditions poor
I am an inmate at Eastern Correctional Institue. We are living in poor conditions. There are holes in the windows, mold in the showers and also in some of the cells. We have mentioned it to the administration but nothing has been done yet.
Also, food conditions are poor. We are continuing to receive the same meals over and over and meals from the day before, such as boiled eggs, which is just an example of one of the meals.
Our medical outlook is poor, as well, as we follow the proper steps and fill out a sick call form to be seen; it might take up to two or three weeks to be seen.
Last but not least, we are protective control inmates and there are three cell blocks and there is supposed to be a control officer in front of each block at all times and there are inmates getting assaulted and officers are not finding out until the following shift and then nothing gets done.
I am hoping you publish this so that maybe we as inmates can get some type of help because the director of prisons does not have any idea what’s going on or he just does not care.
Elijah Parente
Eastern Correctional Institution, Maury