Our society is in deep trouble. We have rising crime including sexual assaults, mass shootings including school shootings, over 100,000 drug overdose deaths per year in the U.S., violence in schools, and a general falling behind in educational levels in schools across America. This is directly attributable to what’s happening in our educational system.

The Pitt County school board voted 6-2 recently to spend more than $1.2 million on new titles for media centers throughout the district, despite opposition from two members. The vote followed objections from District 9 representative Benjie Forrest and District 6 representative Worth Forbes, who asked that funds not be used to purchase books that have themes containing sexuality or gender identity for elementary and middle school students. Thank, you Mr. Forrest and Mr. Forbes, for standing for morality.

