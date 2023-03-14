...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT
Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT
Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Letters: School libraries no place for pornography, profanity; McNeill deserves extension, raise
Our society is in deep trouble. We have rising crime including sexual assaults, mass shootings including school shootings, over 100,000 drug overdose deaths per year in the U.S., violence in schools, and a general falling behind in educational levels in schools across America. This is directly attributable to what’s happening in our educational system.
The Pitt County school board voted 6-2 recently to spend more than $1.2 million on new titles for media centers throughout the district, despite opposition from two members. The vote followed objections from District 9 representative Benjie Forrest and District 6 representative Worth Forbes, who asked that funds not be used to purchase books that have themes containing sexuality or gender identity for elementary and middle school students. Thank, you Mr. Forrest and Mr. Forbes, for standing for morality.
Some people say that removing such materials from school libraries amounts to censorship. The left wing in this country wants to censor Bible reading, prayer and Dr. Seuss; I want to censor pornography, profanity and promotion of drugs and violence.
District 1 representative Tracy Everette-Lenz, who is a school psychologist in a neighboring district, said that she has not seen a relationship between students’ reading choices and behavior problems. I say that if there is no relationship, why have schools banned Bible reading, prayer, and the Pledge of Allegiance?
There is a direct relationship between pornography and sex crimes in the U.S. Pornography and profanity have no place in our schools, and especially in elementary and middle school grades. Period.
Everyone will one day stand before God to give an account of how we treat children. I do not want to be in the shoes of those who vote for pornography and profanity in our schools.
Harry Grubbs
Ayden
McNeill deserves extension, raise
Congratulations to Coach Kim McNeill for being named AAC women’s basketball coach of the year and for bringing home the conference championship! Let’s hope the ECU Board of Trustees rewards her with an extension of her contract which expires in March of 2024, and a hefty salary increase, since public data shows the new men’s basketball coach was hired this year at double McNeill’s current salary. She is going to be highly sought after by other programs. We need to keep her in Greenville.