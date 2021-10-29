We are proud parents and grandparents whose children and grandchildren attend Belvoir Elementary. Our children love their teachers, principal and staff, who work very hard to ensure they receive a top-notch education. The school provides a loving, stimulating learning environment. Belvoir rightfully expects parent participation in our children’s learning and development.
Belvoir has always provided a safe and structured environment for our families, despite storms, floods and COVID-19, just as the school has given us safe haven to celebrate good times and successes.
Fellow parents told us a few days ago about this proposed crypto mine across from Belvoir. Compute North did not inform us, nor did Pitt County Schools, Greenville Utilities or Pitt County.
We understand that the proposed facility involves 1,246 industrial fans to cool 89 server banks. These fans will run every day, all day, creating loud and constant humming at the school. This noise will impair the teachers’ ability to teach and our children’s ability to learn. When we send our children to school, we entrust the school to provide them with the most optimal learning environment. An environment surrounded by distracting, irritating, and loud noise is just the opposite.
We expect Pitt County Schools to follow its own mission statement: “The Pitt County Schools, through high expectations, excellence in teaching and a safe, orderly environment, will ensure that all students master the skills necessary for success as lifelong learners in a rapidly changing world.”
We have heard many voices regarding Compute North locating a crypto mine close to our school. However, we have not heard from Pitt County Schools. We deserve to. Just as Belvoir expects our participation, we expect the school system to inform us and protect our children.
Shannon Carmon, Victoria and Victor Respass, Lisa Tyson, Tammy Bradley,
Laura Bortz
Concerned Belvoir Elementary School parents and grandparents
Patriots follow rules
I am a red-blooded American patriot. I honor my fatherland and my fellow neighbors. I show patriotism when I display my American flag daily or as the weather permits.
I have voted as many times as I could have since I was 21. I served two years active military duty in the Army infantry and five years in the reserves between 1962 and 1969. I don’t want to pay taxes any more than others, but I have paid them since the first day I got paid.
We need taxes to pay our representatives, and to run the country as well. The biggest job of our government is to protect us, so Americans support the armed forces. America also helps save other countries from being taken over by countries that are our enemies.
The government must have control of the media for smooth communication to hold this country together. Also, it must keep our infrastructure safe and sound to keep our economy running. It has to keep us safe and sound, too.
That is why we have rules and laws that we have to obey. I would not drive today without my seat belt on. I made sure my kids had helmets when they decided to ride motorcycles. I do not drink and drive. I do not text or phone and drive. As a good citizen and patriot, I obey the laws of the land.
Congresspersons were elected to tell us what to do and how to deal with problems. That is why I do not get it when radicals, rogues, whatever you call them, do not comply and follow the suggestions and mandates of our leaders.
Rebels cannot be very patriotic if they aren’t basically concerned for the health and welfare of their neighbors.
I do. I am a genuine patriot.
Richard Cleary
Winterville