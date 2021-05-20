The term “population density” has developed a troubling alternative meaning these days in America. One might be tempted to attribute this phenomenon to the undeniable fact that 50 percent of Americans have IQs of less than 100, but that has always been the case, so there must be some other logical explanation.
Intelligence is not the issue; the issue is a diminution of intellectual honesty in some sectors of our society. Too many folks are hiding in self-induced cocoons of denial and delusion. These cocoons are intentionally covered with opaque material — so that enlightenment cannot pierce them.
The rest of us must not let these human caterpillars bring down our beloved democracy that so many have fought for and died to preserve over the past two and a half centuries. We realists must keep the faith of democracy. We must stand together and shout out to the world, “We are still America!”
We can, and will, return to practicing traditional American values as time goes by. The ghosts of all the great Americans of the past expect no less of us. Let us not disappoint them.
James H. Dautremont
Greenville
For love of money
The Winterville Town Council was delighted old buildings around town were being brought back to life with new business. The thought of new enterprises bringing life to the sleepy town of Winterville and money! But at what community cost?
Two breweries have opened, along with a restaurant and a food takeout business. All that feeds the town’s income. But there are city ordinances that are the scales of what’s right for the community and what feeds the town’s pockets.
We have a noise ordinance, 11 o’clock. Many calls to the police department about loud music from local residents seem to go unaddressed. Is the tax revenue more important than the residents’ good nights’ sleep?
There is another business slatted to open soon. Will the laws be changed to support the business and residents be issued ear plugs?
Gary Camarro
Winterville