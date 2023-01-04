A frequently appearing promotional ad for The Daily Reflector reads “Local news you can trust. Now more than ever, the source matters. Support real, local journalism with real local impact.”
This means that readers are supplied with identifying details for the source of everything that is printed in the paper to allow us to verify the information for ourselves if we want to do so. Everything printed in the paper includes a citation (e.g., AP News, reporter’s name) — everything except what appears in the “Bless your heart” section.
This is a strange practice completely inconsistent with a professional news publication. The obvious remedy for this error is to print the BYH author’s name with their comment. This will make the section consistent with everything else that’s printed and the statement “Local news you can trust” will be a fact.
If this change somehow results in fewer BYH submissions, it may open printing space on Page 2. If so, the space could be filled by extending the Community News section. Yes! There is a range of important and interesting things going on in our community all the time.
It’s likely that many of us have been at some type of organizing meeting for an event when the “How to publicize it” question comes up. A typical answer is “Let’s put it in the Daily Reflector’s Community News section.”
It’s known in our community as a widely used resource to publicize and learn about what’s happening locally. The section always includes identifying details (e.g., the name of the organization, a contact name, and a phone number).
Making this important change to the content printed on Page 2 will benefit everyone and solidifies our trust in The Daily Reflector as a credible news source.