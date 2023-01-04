A frequently appearing promotional ad for The Daily Reflector reads “Local news you can trust. Now more than ever, the source matters. Support real, local journalism with real local impact.”

This means that readers are supplied with identifying details for the source of everything that is printed in the paper to allow us to verify the information for ourselves if we want to do so. Everything printed in the paper includes a citation (e.g., AP News, reporter’s name) — everything except what appears in the “Bless your heart” section.

