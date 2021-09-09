Pitt County Board of Commissioner districts will have to be redrawn by December before candidates file for the 2022 election. Analysis of the new census data by Fair Counties NC shows that Pitt’s district populations are now too far out of line due to changes over the past decade.
Commission district population should be about equal so voters have an equal say. That’s what “one person, one vote” requires. The accepted guideline is that no local district should be more than 5 percent above or below the new county population per commissioner. Redrawing is a must if the highest and lowest deviation total more than 10 percent. Some of Pitt’s districts are off by 24 percent.
Pitt County commissioners draw their own maps, just like legislators do, but voters deserve a say in how those districts are drawn. Ask your commissioners what the redrawing schedule will be, when draft maps will be available for public comment, and how you and your neighbors can make your voices heard.
Tell them voters want a fair and open county redistricting process. Don’t let districts drawn behind closed doors silence your voice on the vital decisions your commissioners make for Pitt County.
Jennifer Bremer
Chapel Hill
Endoscopy rebuttal
I have Physicians East’s back (or butt) in this case. I have been going there for years and have always been thankful for their professionalism and great service to their patients. I was disappointed in T.A. Morgan’s letter in the Tuesday’s edition of the DR.
All I can say is be creative and enjoy the moment, while your confidant is getting a procedure done that may require your assistance. There are benches outside, or better yet bring an umbrella and chair. In true ECU tradition, bring a cooler with some select beverages.
I would certainly rather be outside than in a congested waiting room exposing myself to COVID or other ailments from unsuspecting visitors, or you returning the favor.
Murray Elliott
Williamston