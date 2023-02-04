Wonder why the U.S. is in such a mess? Well, here is a primer on how to ruin a country.
First, spend, spend, and spend. We are now $32 trillion in debt with more being contemplated. It was $9 trillion when Obama came into office.
Second, open up the borders for millions of likely uneducated illegal aliens for which we spend $500 billion a year to give them free food, health care, housing, money, etc.
Third, elect a bumbling puppet to the White House who sold his soul and prior offices to the Chinese and others, closed down our energy industry for the wind and sun, brought us inflation, higher food and gas prices, higher taxes, interest and mortgage rates plus engineered a military debacle exit from Afghanistan leaving behind $90 billion of military hardware for others to use against the U.S.
Wonder why your wallet is lighter and getting lighter? Thank you both Republicans and Democrats in Congress plus Obama, Trump and Biden for the mess.
Polls show that 75% of the people believe the country is on the wrong track. If that is so, why do we continue to elect and put into office the same ones over and over who are creating and managing this mess.
Keep on the same path if you want more of the same. This is how you destroy a country. We definitely need a change.
Ivan McRoy
Washington
Hypocritical politics
If you mortgage your home, you agree to repay the loan according to a schedule and interest rate. Making your payments shows you’re reliable. However, if you decide your mortgage balance is too high and so stop your payments, you’re in default, which seriously damages your credit rating and your ability to borrow.
In threatening to not raise the debt ceiling, House Republicans essentially are saying we should stop paying our mortgage until we cut our spending on, say, clothing and food. Try making that argument to your mortgage lender.
Raising the debt ceiling has nothing to do with future spending plans. The payments that Republicans seek to block are ones already budgeted, such as for military pay, Social Security and Medicare. They’re doing this, not because they’re fiscally responsible, but because they want to erode social services.
Republicans want us to think they’re the smart business people who need to rein in reckless spending by Democrats. In fact, deficits have gone up under both parties. The largest deficits occurred during the presidencies of Obama, Trump, Bush II and Reagan. Notably, each oversaw tax cuts, usually for the upper brackets. Now, who knew that cutting revenue increases the deficit?
Democrat Bill Clinton left office with a budget surplus. George W. Bush blew that surplus and grew the deficit by 57 percent, which he handed off to Barrack Obama at a time of unique fiscal crisis. The deficit increased 33 percent under Donald Trump. Under Joe Biden, the deficit in 2022 actually shrank by $1.2 trillion.
While Trump’s deficit was surging, congressional Republicans routinely voted to raise the debt ceiling. Now that Biden is shrinking the deficit, their self-righteous caterwauling about the debt ceiling is hypocritical — and destructive — partisan politics.
Don Clement
Greenville
Make good decisions
As one of the longest serving elected public officials in Pitt County, I encourage all elected officials to be make good decisions when appropriating the public’s money.
The recent tripling of cost for a new county facility was in my opinion a tremendous waste. Good leadership from our county’s elected officials should have waited a few months so the newly elected county commissioners would have more time to investigate the costs.
Prices on materials are on the way down. I ask everyone to remember 2008. History has much to teach us. Also, look carefully at the process and those bidding and those not? Experience counts, and those elected time and time again have stories others can learn from.
On the federal level, the money is real too and it does cost us daily for their decisions. I believe the newly elected House members will stop the wasteful spending. The debt is real. We will all be paying for years for the wasteful leadership in Congress for the pet projects of a few.
Let me know your opinions. They are important.
Tony Moore
Winterville
Moore is a Winterville Town council member and former state senator.
Support Fair Tax Act
Every citizen in the 1st District needs to call U.S. Rep. Don Davis to demand that he vote to pass HR 25, the “Fair Tax Act of 2023.”
With its passage, every worker will be free from federal withholding taxes. In other words, they would get to keep their whole paycheck. To protect the poor, every citizen would receive over $250 each month; each child, over $90. It would permanently fund Social Security and Medicare. Businesses would be free from taxes.
The IRS has burdened American workers for over 100 years. It became law because they tricked the public into believing that income taxes would make the rich pay their fair share.
Now every minimum wage worker knows “take-home pay” is smaller than their “real” pay, while billionaires only pay 8%. The IRS has been used to punish political enemies. They audit those claiming an earned income credit more often than those that don’t.
It is time to remove this evil from our lives. Don Davis said he was the best person to represent our district. Now he needs to prove it. We need him to stand for us.
Andrew Morton
Elm City