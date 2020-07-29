Sunday marked the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the civil rights law passed by Congress and signed by then-President George HW Bush. This legislation is often hailed as a parallel Emancipation Proclamation for all Americans with a disability. The ADA has served as a critical tool toward achieving a more inclusive and accessible society for all. The push towards a more just society and environment for people with and currently without disabilities continues with deliberate speed.
People with disabilities come from all walks of life, genders, races, colors, ages and economic classes but face disproportionate under or un-employment and still struggle for meaningful access in numerous societal situations-voting, housing, employment, education, transportation, etc. Even after 30 years, significant transportation barriers remain evident in the lack of simple sidewalk ramps, doorways, accessible bus stops, and other impediments.
Not all disabilities are physical, however, the lack of equal access to information on television or the Internet creates barriers to those without the sense of hearing, vision or both. When our environments, physical or virtual, are designed for universal access we all benefit. Greater access and integration reduces the negative impacts of being marginalized, and the ADA enshrines the legal and civil rights of people with disabilities for accommodations and access.
Each of us is degraded by the continued segregation and discrimination of people with disabilities and the value of society is lessened when they are not included. 2020 may be the 30th anniversary of the ADA, but we have proverbial miles to go before we sleep when it comes to achieving access and inclusion. Let us recognize the anniversary and commit ourselves to reflect upon and ameliorate the barriers faced by our elders, veterans, children, and other neighbors.
Steven Hardy-Braz
Farmville
Murphy betrays district
There’s an old expression about politicians that applies to Greg Murphy’s recent column, which is “spot the lie and follow the money.” We are experiencing the ongoing harsh outcomes of this administration’s failure to seriously address the pandemic. Instead of taking responsibility, they distract, shift blame, and cover their tracks. All argle bargle concerning childrens’ infection rates, as well as concerns over “falling behind” aside, Murphy sees no problem in putting them, and teachers and staff in harm’s way. No testing. No tracing. No accountability. Pray for a vaccine. He’s more worried about grieving parents suing the government for their malfeasance. This act is the political equivalent of a Trump NDA. Murphy chose to support this disgraceful president over the wellbeing of his constituency. For putting Trump before America, he needs to be voted out.
Mark Taggart
Greenville