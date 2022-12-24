Love everything but attach yourself to nothing. You can quote me on that. God is love. Attachments only tether the soul to the material world. Think about it. If eternity is a fact, then our puny lifetimes are only an eyeblink in geological time.

Assume the consciousness survives bodily “death” unchanged. At that point, many concepts are rendered meaningless. Concepts such as ownership, national borders, and especially all “stuff.” If a person associates their identity too closely with stuff, they would naturally remain earthbound to remain close to it.

