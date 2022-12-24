...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as zero.
* WHERE...All of Eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Exposure could result in frost bite and lead to
hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Power outages after
the strong winds will increase the risk of impacts from the
cold. Damage to pipes will be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Letters: Store riches in heaven, the world will be better; Why we celebrate
Love everything but attach yourself to nothing. You can quote me on that. God is love. Attachments only tether the soul to the material world. Think about it. If eternity is a fact, then our puny lifetimes are only an eyeblink in geological time.
Assume the consciousness survives bodily “death” unchanged. At that point, many concepts are rendered meaningless. Concepts such as ownership, national borders, and especially all “stuff.” If a person associates their identity too closely with stuff, they would naturally remain earthbound to remain close to it.
Read the red part of the Bible, just what Jesus said. He spoke very clearly about stuff. Reading it with the assumption of spiritual survival, the teachings become crystal clear. Everything is just a thing. Store up your riches which are non-material.
A prophet named John (of Liverpool) wrote, “You don’t take nothing with you but your soul,” and “Imagine no possessions. I wonder if you can. Nothing to kill or die for, a brotherhood of man.”
Jesus taught us how to ascend to the higher planes — heaven if you will. It’s as simple as an atom, indicating the paradox that an atom is a basic unit of the universe, yet the most complex (how does it work?). He didn’t say it would be easy. He told us to love our enemies, bless those who curse you, pray for those who spite and smite you, and if someone steals your coat, give him your cloak also. Does that sound easy? Pray for Hitler? I’m still working on that.
The world would be healed tomorrow if we all followed his teachings. Let’s make this a better world together. Have faith. Believe in the power of one.
So, whatever your faith, and however you celebrate, and even if you have no faith, be well.
Robert Tyson
Winterville
Why we celebrate
The birth of Jesus Christ, alone, is the reason we celebrate Christmas.
Christ had to be born because of the sin of mankind. Genesis tells the story.
“The woman said to the serpent, We may eat fruit from the trees in the garden, but God did say, You must not eat fruit from the tree that is in the middle of the garden, and you must not touch it, or you will die.
“You certainly will not die,” the serpent replied. “For God knows that when you eat from it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.
“When the woman saw that the fruit of the tree was good for food and would also give wisdom, she took some and ate it. She also gave some to her husband Adam and he ate it.”
This was man’s original sin.
For man’s disobedience to God, sin entered the world, and so for man to be “saved” from his sins, the Savior had to be born. Jesus had to be born because God wanted to reveal his own character to humanity. Christ would have to be “sacrificed.” Jesus had to be born to remove the sins of humans through a perfect sacrifice.
The birth and then the death and resurrection of Christ sealed the new covenant between God and his people.
That is the meaning of Christmas.
“Unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; and the government will be upon his shoulder. And his name will be called wonderful, counselor, mighty God, everlasting father, prince of peace.
Of the increase of his government and peace, there shall be no end, upon the throne of David and over His kingdom, to order it and establish it with judgment and justice from that time forward, even forever. ...” (Isaiah 9:6-7)