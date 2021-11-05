As a Marine Corps veteran and longtime Greenville resident, I’ve been involved in our local veteran community for quite some time. From leadership roles with the Pitt County Veterans and Veterans of Modern Warfare to mentoring students and sharing my experience through the country’s first Native American fraternity, I feel lucky to live somewhere that cares so deeply about our veterans.
Yet I still felt there had to be a better way to efficiently share resources across the veteran community. That’s why, in 2016, I launched the Veterans of North Carolina Facebook group. What started as a small effort among friends has evolved into a thriving community of more than 1,600 veterans helping one another.
From sharing resources and events to organizing meetups, the posts our group members share, the group provides a level of support many of them would have difficulty accessing elsewhere. One of the most powerful aspects of the group is how it can open doors for our small business owners and job-seekers.
Whether it’s a veteran-owned business looking for employees or a recently returned veteran looking for a job, these connections have a real impact on our members. And you can be part of this important effort, too.
If you’re a veteran, I encourage you to join our Facebook group and look to this incredible community for all types of support — including for your career goals. If you aren’t a veteran, I hope you’ll still take a look at the group’s many opportunities to support veterans and purposefully seek out veteran-owned businesses when you can. Listings on sites such as www.veteranownedbusiness.com are a great way to start.
As Veterans Day approaches, let’s continue to support our veterans in Greenville and beyond. Even the smallest gesture goes a long way.
Bobby O'Daniel
Greenville
Trend over Tradition
Thursday night. ESPN. ECU-USF. Great exposure.
And they wore: black helmets, black jerseys, black pants. Head coach in black cap, black jacket. Assistant coaches in ... you guessed it.
Founded in 1907, first classes in 1909; the student body voted to choose school colors: royal purple and gold.
There now seems to be no institutional memory; no significance attached to tradition, heritage.
Following a national trend.
Bartow Houston
Washington, NC
A call for colloquy
The more I converse about, think through, and listen to today’s political issues with those that may have a different opinion, the more certain I become about my personal political stance. I find firmer grounding in what I believe and rely less on hiding behind a façade of thought based on society's narrow minded view of individuals based on political affiliation.
Today’s polarized political environment makes conversation among those with differing views a risk. Where has the value in thinking differently and open-minded conversation gone? Not conversation between congressmen or media personalities. They are not the ones that define who we are as individuals. Where has conversation gone between two people who live in the same house, work in the same office, sit on the same church pew, or simply wait in line for coffee on a random early morning.
This is where dialogue is more necessary and important than ever before. We need more conversation about differing views on the state of our economy, what the influence of the government should be in our lives, and whether health care should be privatized or socialized. The list could go on forever.
We, as citizens of this country, state, county, and city need to be conversing and learning from each other; taking the time to understand why someone’s personal experience may shape their differing political and world views and not berating or hoping our elected officials can win the political battle for us just so to claim, “I was right.”
That is not how our country was founded, who we are as citizens, or how we want our children to view the world. Our downfall will be the result of division and silence. It is by a willingness to disagree and share in conversation that our country will prosper.
Thompson Forbes III
Greenville