In the Jan. 27 edition of the Daily Reflector, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy submitted an editorial titled “School Choice offers parents more control.” (School choice is not the same as Pitt County Schools’ open enrollment program.) Murphy makes a compelling argument for school choice. After all, who doesn’t like choices?
Halfway through the editorial, Murphy points to recent studies by the American Federation for Children (AFC). What he doesn’t mention is that the AFC is an organization founded by billionaire Betsy DeVos.
DeVos has made no secret of her desire to privatize education, under the guise of “school choice,” through the use of vouchers. In a 2015 speech at the SXSWedu convention in Texas, DeVos called the traditional public education system a “dead end.”
Vouchers are rooted in racism. They were created in response to Brown vs. Board of Education and provided to parents who didn’t want to send their children to integrated schools, diverting scarce funding from our public schools and giving it to private schools.
Vouchers rarely offset the full tuition because participating private schools can charge tuition and fees far above the amount provided by the voucher. This leaves families living paycheck to paycheck unable to afford their “school choice.”
School choice through vouchers increases costs to taxpayers, leaving us to fund two school systems, one public and one private.
We need to support public schools, not school privatization.
Claire Kempner
Greenville
In defense of Maus
The McMinn County school board of Tennessee banned the book Maus from its curriculum on Jan. 10 of this year. It was a unanimous decision. The justification was language, nudity and acts of violence. Here’s where that idea tends to falter.
Language can not be muted or made pretty when discussing the Holocaust, nor should it ever. Art Spiegelman, underground comic writer and Pulitzer prize winner, told the story of his father: a survivor of the one of the worst tragedies ever faced on this Earth. The story, while unpretty, was something personal to both father and son — something Spiegelman would spend years on to preserve his father’s legacy.
The nudity was not drawn as a tasteless representation of the female form. It was of people being rushed into showers by Nazis. It was the brief figure of the author’s mother after she committed suicide. Violence showed the acts of soldiers in SS uniforms harming and murdering citizens. It showed what fascism can do and has done. Every reason for its ban had a purpose in its story.
To place a ban for school curriculum does not mean the book is being forgotten or abandoned. Sales soared; comic book shops offered to ship copies of the book; it became the highest selling book on Amazon. So what is the problem?
It is the idea that children are unable to read about the Holocaust without redactions. It’s the idea that a school board would ban teachers from teaching history. It bears repeating: banning books is a slippery slope, and slippery the way down without knowledge and empathy. Teachers, parents and kids themselves do see it; school boards hopefully will not follow suit.
In a final few words: Read Maus and read banned books.
Megan Rebmann
Winterville
Doctors against lockdowns
COVID-19 has divided our world and also my medical profession. Response to a pandemic requires clinicians’ input, lab research and statistical analysis, but should never be controlled by one man alone who says, “I represent science.”
Dr. Fauci has changed many statements about efficacy of masks and social distancing, infectivity data, projected death rates in different age groups, and requirements for vaccines/boosters. He and his minions have obscured the risks of prolonged lockdowns and shifted the goalposts or ignored “natural immunity.” By spreading fear into the young, who have the lowest risk of serious infection, he has led us to mandating 100 percent vaccine compliance and masking.
In my opinion, the greatest wrong has been shaming and silencing of doctors and a few journalists on the topics of natural immunity and reward-vs-risk analysis of lockdowns and masks. Some doctors were removed from websites and forbidden from prescribing COVID treatments for patients, despite expedited reviews. The Great Barrington Declaration (Oct. 4, 2020) from three international epidemiologists and signed by over 50,000 medical professionals warned of the “devastating effect of lockdown policies on public health. ... Keeping students out of school is a grave injustice.” Fauci and others dismissed these opinions.
The Feb. 2, 2022, report from Johns Hopkins concludes that “lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.” Despite serious loss of school learning, economic hardship, and more suicides and domestic violence, there was only a 0.2 percent reduction in deaths. Overall, a great cost to society from the still ongoing pursuit of a zero-virus policy.
Some will argue that any Covid death is one too many; therefore we must force-vaccinate and lockdown/distance/mask until our elite shout “all clear.” But I believe “not-really-scientific” policies are far worse for our children. Open the schools with voluntary masking now.
Frank Fleming
Greenville