Build a public internet
Major service, billing and internet speed issues with Suddenlink, and now a congressman and the Attorney General’s office are involved? There’s not one aspect of Suddenlink’s performance that is even close to par. I propose this question: Why do we think Indiana-based fiber-optic provider Metronet will be any better? Competition doesn’t necessarily produce better service.
But wait. There is a city west of us that foresaw the need to install the infrastructure to provide 1 gig internet to address what it saw as a basic need for residents. They built it and, boy, did the regulators and cable companies come after them — and they all lost!
It seems that the Greenville City Council that recommended this new company must not be pushing for locally sourced services when it comes to implementing the best broadband. This goes for all the surrounding communities that are currently served by Suddenlink.
If we are going to be forward-thinking about providing 1 gig to the Greenville ETJ (look it up), then why does Greenville bother with entertaining competition when we can provide the same thing that Wilson did a number of years ago with Greenlight Community Broadband?
High-speed internet is just as important as the rest of our city’s infrastructure, and we spend millions every year to keep roads, water, sewer, etc., running and current. Having our own system would result in increased control, timely service, revenue, good-paying jobs for maintenance, tech support, etc., instead of outsourcing.
Legislation dictated by large telecom that essentially barred cities from operating such public utilities in 2011 — Wilson was grandfathered — needs to be lifted. This move will take time for sure, but the bottom line is let’s learn from this and move in the direction that is right for Greenville. Hopefully, other communities will follow suit.
Adrian Snyder
Greenville
Don’t believe SuddenlinkI appreciate Congressman Greg Murphy meeting with Suddenlink officials to press them about ongoing customer complaints. However, contrary to what the company said in that meeting, these problems are not a result of the COVID 19 pandemic. They began long before that.
My family has spent 2½ years trying to correct a billing error that is still not resolved. Before the pandemic, we had to routinely wait 1-2 hours on the phone to speak to someone in customer service.
Since the pandemic began, Suddenlink has started using a call center in another country. The people who answer are very nice but are unable to explain anything about the billing process. They tell you they will have to put in a request to make a change and you may see it on next month’s bill if it is approved.
By the next month, Suddenlink has changed its billing categories yet again and there is no way to determine if the error was corrected. If you ask to speak with a supervisor, you are told no one is available. Suddenlink has mastered the art of the run-around in the hopes that people will just give up.
I hate to think how much money Suddenlink has made off billing errors in eastern North Carolina. I urge Congressman Murphy not to take the word of these Suddenlink officials. Thousands of complaints have been filed against them with the FCC but nothing changes. We need Congressman Murphy to monitor their actions and hold them accountable.
Carol Matthews
Greenville
Check the facts
Kindly regarding Jerry Williams’ letter of Feb. 9, the national unemployment rate has not “grossly increase[d]” since Joe Biden’s inauguration. The rate spiked a year ago, going from 3.5 percent last February up to 14.8 percent last April. It’s gone down steadily ever since. It’s currently is 6.3 percent. Want to check that for yourself? Search the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics website for “unemployment chart” (www.bls.gov).
The Mueller Report concluded that the Russians interfered in the 2016 election in “sweeping and systematic” ways. To fact check that and more, search the American Constitution Society website for “Key findings of the Mueller Report” (www.acslaw.org). You can get the full 448-page report at the U.S. Department of Justice website (https://www.justice.gov/storage/report.pdf).
It’s a social media lie that members of Antifa “dressed in MAGA clothing and held other MAGA items” at the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. A simple Google search debunks this. For example, enter “Antifa at capitol” into the search boxes at USAToday (www.usatoday.com), the debunking website Snopes (www.snopes.com), and FactCheck.org (www.factcheck.org).
To all, please, be wary of social media. It’s an easy place to spread a lie. That’s because thousands, nay, millions, of social media users are ever so willing to blindly retweet and repost the lie and add their own twist to it. Why? You could ask Google Scholar (scholar.google.com). Search it for “lies on social media”.
Brian L. Massey
Greenville
Fight false narratives
In response to Jerry Williams’ letter on Feb. 9 in response to Robert Tyson’s letter: Facts matter now more than ever as we move forward trying to find some common ground to build on between conservative and liberal, Republican and Democrat.
Williams asserts that “many of those criminals that caused damage and deaths (during the storming of the Capitol Building) were Antifa members that were dressed in MAGA clothing.”
We need to address this narrative. It’s patently false and to the best of my knowledge, there has not been one arrest that resulted from the Jan. 6 insurrection in which any link to any leftist group has been uncovered. Quite the contrary, that lineup is full of QAnon adherents and Proud Boys. No matter what your take on either of those groups is, it is undeniable that they are not leftist in political affiliation or ideology but are aligned with the political right.
Conservative pundits and propaganda disseminators have been pushing this “Antifa-as-scapegoat” narrative for most of the past couple of years, and it has yet to be proven true. Meanwhile, evidence continues to pile up of the opposite being true: that right-wing hooligans are just as violent and capable of violence as the conservative right believes left-wing hooligans are and are actually the ones who pose the greatest threat of violence to our country.
The FBI considers white nationalist and right-wing extremist groups to be the biggest domestic terror threat, not “Antifa” (which is an ideology, by the way, not a group) and not BLM (they are a civil rights group and definitely not terrorists).
Right-wing media has done a great job of convincing its consumers that their own darker feelings, motives and goals are the game plan of the left and that boogeymen exist.
Adam Carlson
Greenville
Where do we go now?
After a year and counting, many have resorted to armed hostilities on the federal government. Half of us hate the other half of us. Half of us are sick, maybe dying, and the other half doesn’t believe the body count. Where do we go with that?
It didn’t use to be this way (old fogie alert). Decades ago, we had more in common than we didn’t:
- Language, that we all learned so we could talk to each other.
- Education that included U.S. government history and civics.
- Jobs that supported family life, wherever you were from.
- The Fourth of July Fireworks, holidays, sports teams, and all the other fun stuff Americans enjoy.
- The expectation that elected officials, not to mention our Founding documents, were to be respected.
What the heck happened? Since when do Americans attack other Americans who only disagree with them? Paul Revere wasn’t meandering around on a horse during a slow-down at the silver factory. He was racing time and monarchs to bring us the freedoms we enjoy today. Besides, Americans have traditionally loved honest debate. We can handle it.
Another casualty in the Constitution is the “Re-Writing History Syndrome.” If we hide relics from the Civil War or slavery or bad Hollywood scripts because we don’t like the perpetrators (and, OK, we don’t like them), then they never existed, right?
History? What history? When people have tried to pretend that the Holocaust was over-reported, they have been, rightfully, raked over the coals. So why is it OK to do that with American history? If we deny or hide the facts, then we can’t learn from them and it will happen again.
Do you really want another “Howard the Duck?” I don’t.
Donna Callender
Greenville
Teachers can’t do both
As a career teacher and administrator, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges teachers face in keeping classrooms of kids safe, motivated and working on task. I can hardly imagine the difficulty these past months have brought for teachers serving a partly full classroom of in-person learners while simultaneously instructing some students online.
Senate Bill 37 makes the right move in getting students back into schools and classrooms. If some families opt to continue all-virtual learning, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction already has a “North Carolina Virtual Academy” for K-8 and high school students.
Its website states that NCVA is “a tuition-free public school that uses the K-12 curriculum. Lessons are delivered through a platform called the Online School.” This resource existed before COVID. It should now become the default for families choosing to remain virtual.
Asking teachers to effectively teach a group of in-person youngsters while also planning for, engaging and instructing students online is asking them to do two jobs for one paycheck.
They have done their best during this emergency. Don’t let their “above and beyond” efforts become the norm for the future of North Carolina education.
Claude Kennedy
Grifton