It hurts when I laugh, and I am OK with that. If it did not hurt, I would not be here. March 13 I had a cardiac event at the end of a local race. Immediately my wife began performing CPR on me, and a whole host of players jumped in to ensure my survival. When I woke I was in Vidant ready for the next dance. My card was to be filled by a remarkable team over the next week. From cardiologists to janitors, from friends and family, well-wishers and others, I was surrounded by remarkable care, love, and support.
Eventually, we discovered that my event was an electrical one, and I was fitted with an implanted defibrillator. Faith and science working together brought me to where I am today, alive and well. Within a few weeks, I will be able to begin training for life again. Swimming, walking, running, cleaning house, cooking dinner, walking our dogs, all of those things we take for granted are more than within reach. One must move to remain healthy, not just physically but mentally.
In the end I am so very grateful to my wife for saving my life, for those who surrounded her with love, for the EMT team who stabilized me, and to everyone at Vidant who gave me care above and beyond expectations. Messages of encouragement keep streaming in from all over the globe. The village we inhabit is a small one, but our reach is immense. An event like this always happens to the other guy. This time I was the other guy, and am grateful for a couple of cracked ribs. It hurts when I laugh … life is so very good!
Tony Parker
Greenville
Stop the saber-rattling
The vitriolic rhetoric coming from both President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with negative criticisms from the Chinese government, is deeply troubling. Biden, during a recent ABC News interview, called Putin a “killer.” Likewise, Biden asserted that Putin would “pay the price” for alleged meddling in the 2020 Presidential election. Contrariwise, Putin retorted, “It takes one to know one.” He also challenged Biden to a live debate. Since the honorable President Carter left the White House in January 1981, subsequent U.S. presidents and various foreign leaders seemingly threatened to use aggressive tactics to intimidate so-called enemies. The saber-rattling must cease.
According to U.S. intelligence sources, Russia attempted to undermine Hillary Clinton’s presidential challenge of now former President Trump in 2016. The same conclusion was drawn regarding the 2020 presidential election. It is important to note that Trump arguably allowed Putin to use his influence to undermine Biden’s chances. The last time I checked, such efforts failed. Since Trump is believed to have been involved, directly or indirectly, in the aforesaid clandestine efforts, the focus should be on how to hold Trump accountable. Putin and Trump essentially were dancing to the same sheet of music.
News reports reveal that Biden has called Putin a “KGB thug” and other awful names over the years. It is only natural to expect that such aspersions and insults will be reciprocated. For example, per the aforenamed interview, Putin reminded Biden of the dark history of slavery and Jim Crow in the United States and the slaughter of Native Americans. He also pointed to the rationale behind Black Lives Matter, initially organized to combat the killings of unarmed black men at the hands of the police. In a nutshell, Putin questions why the pot is calling the kettle black.
Keith W. Cooper
Greenville
Address root of crisis
Republicans are crying “crisis” at our southern border and blaming President Biden for causing it. It’s easy to point fingers and assign scapegoats, but what are they, as legislators, doing about the root problems that prompt this northward migration that is happening all over the world?
People are migrating to escape repressive regimes, violence, poverty, starvation, or intolerable living conditions caused by climate change, wars or natural disasters. Many of our ancestors came to this country for the same reasons. These are people willing to pick our crops, launder our dirty hotel and motel linens, hang our drywall, shingle our roofs, etc. Former President Trump hired hundreds of these “illegal,” low-wage workers before getting caught.
Those in the Senate and House have the power and the purse-string control to actually go to the offending countries, to evaluate the problems first hand, meet with opposition leaders and propose constructive solutions. How many of the whining Biden blamers have actually introduced any legislative solutions to deal with these problems?
With a continuation of the policies of the former administration, Canada might have been facing a similar southern border crisis eventually. Are the Republican elites too focused on protecting their own inflated pocketbook issues to really care and do something about the world’s poor and oppressed seeking safety and better lives? We follow an “America First” agenda at our own peril. We don’t live in a bubble.
Bill Redding
Greenville