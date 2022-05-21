5/16/2025 — I am so excited! Lord Zucker has issued the latest Meta app for my Genius Phone! It immerses me in a holographic community named “Siloville.” Soon I’ll be assigned to the virtual group that Meta decides is most suitable for me.
5/23/2025 — What an app! It has delivered me to fellow patriots in Silo One. I’m learning so much there. I hadn’t realized how widespread the conspiracies are.
5/30/2025 — It’s really great to get such awesome information from dedicated patriots. There’s a huge thrill in whacking the other Silos with insults.
6/8/2025 — How lucky I’m not in Silo 2 or 4 or 3. Horridble traitors there and petofiles and Satan worshipers doing bad.
6/17/2025 — We mus do sumthing to stop kindrgarten teachrs from inplantting ships in chilrens heads.
6/6/202 — Elvis and JFKjr visitd yeaterda. They brot space aliens. they Replacing us!
6/6/6 — QQQ
7/2025 — In trouble. Dizzy, no food no sleep. Lord Zucker won’t let me turn away from G phone.
7/14/2025 — In therapy.
7/28/2025 — My therapy group practices the “Talk Together” method of withdrawal from Metaverse. We concentrate on the unique tones of each of our voices, and on making meanings for each other with close attention.
8/15/2025 — For my last healing act, I went (electronics free) far into a woodland park. I stood among the old growth trees. Below me outstretched a network of roots knitting the forest. Above me branches among branches hushed in the wind. Around me birds proclaimed, warned, courted. Deep away, a deer waited, still, silent. On the path back, I met a couple walking their dog. We greeted. As we passed, one said, “Have a nice day.” “You too,” I called out, happily joining that mundane farewell. My heart grew full.
C.B. Dilworth
Greenville
Note: The misspellings in Dilworth’s letter are intentional.
Decide to help
The poem, “The New Colossus” was first published in 1903 in the New York Times. In 1958, I read it for the first time. I was in the fourth grade. I thought it was beautiful. It was then that I understood America.
The New Colossus, by Emma Lazarus
Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,
With conquering limbs astride from land to land;
Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand
A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame
Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name
Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand
Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command
The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.
“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she
With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
Today the poem engraved on the Statue of Liberty is just as meaningful as the day it was written. We must all decide to help.
Alice Arnold
Greenville