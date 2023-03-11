...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letters: Time for mankind to be, or not to be; Darkenss
William Shakespeare wrote in 1602: “What a piece of work is a man, How noble in reason, how infinite in faculty, In form and moving how express and admirable, In action how like an Angel, In apprehension how like a god, The beauty of the world, The paragon of animals. And yet to me, what is this quintessence of dust?”
Centuries on, Hamlet’s speech can continue to stir us to wonder about our significance as a species. What have we done and continue to do to each other and to our fragile planet?
Scottish singer/songwriter Dougie MacLean wrote the following in 1997 in a song called Feel So Near:
“So we build our tower constructions. There to mark our place in time. We justify our great destructions, as on we climb, on we climb.”
We were warned by Rachel Carson in 1962, in Silent Spring. Here we are some 60 plus years later continuing to pour poisonous pesticides and other pollutants into our air and water.
Al Gore, Bill McKibben, Paul Hawken, Greta Thunberg and countless others continue to flash us warning signs that we continue to ignore.