Over the past few weeks, I have read Vic Corey’s list of voting irregularities which, of course, he would know since he buys into all the conspiracy theories. I have read Perry Ennis’ rewriting of history in his comparison of Trump to Washington crossing the Delaware and his begging God to intervene and slay everyone who doesn’t bow to Trump. Then Ed Diehl worries that Biden will not put America first.
Gentlemen, all of you really are a chromosome away from have the intelligence of a fence post.
Vic, Trump lost. He was shocked due to the early and mail-in votes being counted last … action he promoted. You mention God hates a liar and a cheater and that an executive order bans interference from a foreign source. What the hell is wrong with you? Have you been listening to your fireman prophet … the one who says God speaks to him through racehorses? Eighty million people said “No” to Trump.
Perry, you do realize we don’t live in North Korea. There is no need to praise “glorious leader.” Think about this. God did speak, and he did not choose Trump. If not, then the God you worship (right after Trump) isn’t powerful enough to do what you want. Pick one. Is God right only when he does what you want?
Ed, “America First” is no longer a goal; Trump has made it tantamount to “Heil Hitler.” Let’s try restoring America as a leader in the world, not as a bully nation inspired by a child-king with illusions of white-power dictatorship. Realize Trump and his followers are attempting to overthrow our system of democracy. The three of you need to wipe the orange off your upper lip and realize what’s happening. Right now, you’re being grabbed … if you get my drift.
Wayne Mitchell
Greenville
Red Cross needs volunteers
During the pandemic, you may wonder how to help our medical community safely. Hospital demand for blood continues to grow — there are still people getting cancer treatments, having surgeries, giving birth and getting injured every day. The American Red Cross needs willing volunteers to assist donors during blood drives in Pitt County to ensure their life-saving mission can continue.
In addition to supplying the critical blood supply to patients, blood samples from donors are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors with antibodies may then donate their plasma, which is used as a treatment for people actively fighting COVID-19.
If you would like to find out more about what you can do to help save lives by supporting blood donations, please join the American Red Cross Eastern NC for an online open house, “Resolve to Volunteer,” at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 and noon Jan. 27. You can register for this free event by visiting https://rdcrss.org/3pvg4tM or email me at Elisabeth.grant@redcross.org to find out more about becoming a volunteer.
Elisabeth Farnsworth Grant
American Red Cross Eastern NC