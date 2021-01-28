When I was in the non-commissioned officer leadership school in the Marine Corps, I was taught that a good leader exhibits certain qualities that his men will admire and respect. When a squad leader gives an order, he should remain with his men to assess the situation, direct the action and be present and visible as a part of the ongoing events. He needs to be seen and perceived as the leader.
On Jan. 6, I watched on television as President Donald J. Trump and his lieutenants, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., and Rudy Giuliani gave orders to their followers to fight with strength, to engage in combat and to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol Building. The mission was to somehow change the results of our election. The president then told the angry mob, “I will be there with you.”
The problem was, he was not there with them. Instead, he left the podium and hustled back to the safety of the White House. There, we are told, he watched the vile, unpatriotic, disgusting events unfold on television! He left his post and exhibited dereliction of duty to his followers. This is NOT a characteristic of a true leader ... not today ... not ever.
It’s just that simple.
David Brown
Greenville
Thank you Greg Murphy
Dear Rep. Murphy, thank you very much for your stand for President Trump recently.
I was so glad to read the article in our Daily Reflector (Jan. 10) reflecting your version of the whole mess.
The Daily Reflector stated it had received no letters in support of what you did (by that day’s deadline), but I intend that they will get at least one, this one.
President Trump never asked the people to break into the national Capitol. I am so sorry that it happened the way it did, but glad you stood up for his rights.
I will say goodbye and continue the good works you are doing.
Verlie Griffin Singleton
Grimesland