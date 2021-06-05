With the rate of COVID vaccinations falling, now is the perfect time for Donald Trump to use his bully pulpit in Greenville on Saturday to encourage his adherents to get their shots.
He can remind them that he and Melania got theirs way back in January and that over a billion people worldwide have also been safely vaccinated. Maybe in some small way he can begin to make up for the over half a million of his fellow Americans who have died because he lied to them about how COVID is no worse than the flu.
Yes, he did lie because he has since admitted that he knew how much worse COVID is. Now he needs to convince the vaccine hesitant, many of whom are his followers, to get their shots, not just for themselves and their families, but for all of us.
Louise Hamilton
Greenville
America isn’t back
Wake-up President Biden. Wake up! Can’t you see what the evil, crooked Republicans said and did to America for the last nine plus years. They told the world that they would not work with, or be for anything good for America that the Democrats proposed and Republicans have followed through on that wicked promise.
Stop the sickening talk about bipartisanship. It is not going to happen. You have made nice sound terrible. Hire an expert crook to teach you how to be crooked. You have to out-crook those, nut-head, Republican crooks. You can’t be fair with crooks. Get with it.
To save America, stop trying to win the “nice man” award. It only makes you and America weak and losers. Stop wasting time talking to Republicans. Do every un-ethical, crooked thing you can do to pass bills and save America. Get rid of the filibuster. Do you really believe this present Supreme Court will be fair about any issue? So, stack the Supreme Court.
How could you even dream there would be a unanimous, bipartisan vote for the Jan. 6 investigation? Find dirt on Joe Manchin and blackmail him. He is disgusting.
Mr. President, the mid-term 2022 election is against us, so every minute is important. If we don’t get a strong hold on the House and Senate, America will be under an evil dictatorship, and your claim that “America Is Back” will never have a chance.
Yes! You have done super things so far and deserve lots of credit, but America isn’t back and you have to out-crook the Republican crooks to get us back. Discarding honesty is the only way to lead under the present conditions.
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville