My friend, Mr. Guy Miller, has proven, yet again, that he is not paying attention. Mr. Miller (Public Forum, Nov. 24) discounts the seriousness of the coronavirus by claiming that it is a “... generally mild laboratory-engineered virus.” All the while he ignores the fact that our health care distribution system is being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. Contrary to the ignorant or deluded Mr. Miller, the virus is nothing to be trifled with.
Mr. Miller condemns organized religion for “committing suicide” because they strive to keep their parishioners safe. Mr. Miller thinks that this threatens our country and way of life. The real threat to the great American experiment are the easily deluded, willfully ignorant citizens who vote to extend the tenure of the most corrupt president in American history.
The founding fathers were worried about this threat. They desired that the president be selected, according to Alexander Hamilton, by a “... small number of persons, selected by their fellow citizens from the general mass ...” who “... will be most likely to possess the information and discernment requisite to such complicated investigations” (Federalist 68). This is, in part, why they established the Electoral College system. Clearly, people as deluded and ignorant as is Mr. Miller lack the “information and discernment” valued by Hamilton.
P.A. Woodward
Greenville
Snowflake Republicans
Nothing is more predictable than a right-winger. They come across like a herd of sheep, more like lemmings, and group-think like a school of fish or the Borg. They exist on a plane of irreality, impervious to pesky things like facts or reality. Massive cognitive dissonance is needed to express the things they do, and hypocrisy is their currency.
Case in point, the Nov. 25 letter by Greenville’s fringe crank titled “Biden won with fraud, rigged voting machines.” First they complain about Democrat “snowflakes,” only to be the biggest flakes themselves. Whatever happened to those shirts that said “your feelings, Trump 2016?”
Let’s put aside that those mastermind vote riggers neglected to rig the votes for senators, probably giving the Senate to Mitch McConnell to break again for four more years as he did under Obama — vowing to never support anything he did, even when he used Republican ideas like the individual mandate to craft the ACA to compromise with Republicans in a misguided attempt to garner some of their support. McConnell represents everything the Founders abhorred.
Nice try, but Obama didn’t realize McConnell’s only goal was not democracy or good faith governance. He held a Supreme Court seat open for more than a year stating we should let the people speak in an election year, then hypocritically jammed through one of his own in weeks while people were literally voting.
To be clear, Republicanism is based in greed, power-lust and hypocrisy. It is anti-democratic, anti-Constitutional and antichrist (betraying every teaching Christ taught). They worship money. Trump even said that the stock Dow Jones broke through the “sacred” number of 30,000. Sacred. Bow down to the golden calf, the bronze bull statue of Wall Street!
Suck it up, buttercups, and behold the return to normalcy and decency!
Robert Tyson
Winterville