In his prophetic novel about authoritarianism, 1984, George Orwell creates a world in which the Ministry of Truth constantly presents “alternate facts” to support political ends. Orwell observes that “Freedom is the freedom to say that two plus two equals four. If that is granted all else follows.” Supporters of Timothy Reeder for House District 9 have sent mailings claiming that his opponent, Representative Brian Farkas, has “stood with rioters” and supported “defunding the police.” Neither of these statements is true; the Daily Reflector has demonstrated that the images in the mailings have been photoshopped, or manipulated. In addition Rep. Farkas has procured funding for the Greenville Police Department. Yet Reeder has failed to denounce these falsehoods and is, in fact, running television ads based on more “alternate facts.”

Politics is important and politics should not be based on lies. Why bother having elections if members of a particular political party can simply disregard the results of an election by saying that they have won despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Repeating a falsehood loud enough and long enough might help a candidate win an election, but it calls into question entire democratic election process. I wonder if some of the supporters of Timothy Reeder, as well as some national leaders in his political party, work for Orwell’s Ministry of Truth and that their mailings are telling us that “two plus two equals five.”


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.