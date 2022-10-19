...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 31 possible.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene, Beaufort, Duplin,
Lenoir, Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties.
* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning.
For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Thursday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Letters: Two plus two does not equal five; Riots and burning
In his prophetic novel about authoritarianism, 1984, George Orwell creates a world in which the Ministry of Truth constantly presents “alternate facts” to support political ends. Orwell observes that “Freedom is the freedom to say that two plus two equals four. If that is granted all else follows.” Supporters of Timothy Reeder for House District 9 have sent mailings claiming that his opponent, Representative Brian Farkas, has “stood with rioters” and supported “defunding the police.” Neither of these statements is true; the Daily Reflector has demonstrated that the images in the mailings have been photoshopped, or manipulated. In addition Rep. Farkas has procured funding for the Greenville Police Department. Yet Reeder has failed to denounce these falsehoods and is, in fact, running television ads based on more “alternate facts.”
Politics is important and politics should not be based on lies. Why bother having elections if members of a particular political party can simply disregard the results of an election by saying that they have won despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Repeating a falsehood loud enough and long enough might help a candidate win an election, but it calls into question entire democratic election process. I wonder if some of the supporters of Timothy Reeder, as well as some national leaders in his political party, work for Orwell’s Ministry of Truth and that their mailings are telling us that “two plus two equals five.”
Jim Holte
Greenville
Riots and burnings
Doubtlessly Guy Miller’s letter (Nation treads waters in grips of hysteria, Oct. 12) is filled with lies and inaccuracies. But I would not know for I have not read it. But I have read a response to Mr. Miller’s missive and it is my guess that the writer of this reply missed Mr Miller’s true complaint: “burning down cities for months.”
OK. Hyperbole. Or maybe Miller is not very literate. Whatever. I do recall a certain police station being abandoned, overrun and burned in Minnesota. This kicked off a summer of near continuous riots and burnings. It was all but ignored. If you look closely you can see the same agitators in different cities. Ask Rand Paul. And then to suggest that one should watch a Jan. 6 hearing and pay no mind to Miller’s letter is very interesting. Surely in your research you can recognize the Jan. 6 committee for what it is — a put-up job from the National Guard to the hiring of a top of Hollywood director. Please Mr. Johnson, I implore you, this is not the way to the truth.
I do, however, strongly agree with Johnson (Grips of hysteria? Oct. 15) in regard to teaching of civics, fact based history in our schools. If another nation had done what has been done to our children it would be an act of war. This proves we have common ground.
It is my sincere hope that all those who love and honor our country will take the time to stop and look at what is being done to our children’s future. And then vote accordingly.