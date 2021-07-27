As a physician assistant in Greenville working to promote COVID vaccination, I was dismayed to read a Public Forum piece in the Saturday-Monday Reflector minimizing the impact of the virus, questioning the vaccine safety and efficacy and promoting conspiracy theories.
With the number of U.S. dead from COVID surpassing 610,000 and with just over 40 percent of Pitt County residents fully vaccinated against this virus, it is important we do all we can to help individuals weigh risks and benefits of the vaccines to make an informed decision.
Ninety-nine percent of COVID deaths and 97 percent of hospitalizations in the U.S. are of those that have not been vaccinated. The greatest benefit of these vaccines is in reducing severe disease leading to hospitalizations, ICU stays, intubation and death.
With a delta variant that is estimated to be roughly twice as contagious as the original coronavirus and causing a surge in cases in the U.S. and in North Carolina, this is no time to downplay the threat of this coronavirus or to minimize the benefits of vaccination.
Bradley Yount
Greenville
Love your neighbor
Fellow Citizens, please don’t assume everything you read in the public forum in The Daily Reflector is fact-based (see letter by Vic Corey dated July 24-26). These ramblings and conspiracy theories are just that, theories, and are not based in reality.
Please get vaccinated so we can be done with COVID for good. Enough people have died denying science. I’m vaccinated, my family is vaccinated, and my coworkers are vaccinated. It’s safe, free, and easy to get. (https://www.vaccines.gov/)
Do what’s best for each other, love your neighbor, and get vaccinated.
Collice Moore
Greenville