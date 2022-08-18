Those nasty little devils, commonly referred to euphemistically as “palmetto bugs” by genteel folks here in the mid-South, are, of course, simply darn disgusting giant roaches — ugly, dirty, vile roaches. I have never met anyone who does not just detest them. We all know the satisfying sound that occurs at the end of a successful roach chase. That “pop” always brings a smile to my face, and a “good riddance” to my lips. We are all glad to get shed of those revolting sprites, eh?
I reckon that most of us will also be quite pleased when the most-recent former president is finally exorcised from our American body politic. That nogoodnik should never have been elevated to such a sacred office in our republic. We must never put such a person in such a high position in our government again.
Our current president is doing an exemplary job of getting things back to regular order in Washington. He, with the help of Congress, has been doing many things that will benefit regular folks all around America. I have no doubt that reasonable people of both major parties will recognize all the good that has been achieved in the past two years — and will cast their votes accordingly in the upcoming mid-term elections. We need this to happen in order to heal our wounded democracy.
James H. Dautremont
Greenville
Setting the record straight
When you start a conversation with personal attacks, smears and false innuendos, you have already lost the discussion. Exhibit A are several recent letters to the editor.
For the record, I am an independent, beholding to neither political party. I have received no guidance from Anon, whatever that is. I am not a fan of Sean Hannity.
Hannity is a war hawk who rudely interrupts his guest. I detest the war hawks in both parties that keep America in the never-ending, senseless wars.
At the time of the Jan. 6 riot, the use of the Guard was tangled in an array of jurisdictional issues between the city and federal agencies. Eleven months later, the Pentagon assumed the authority specific to Washington, D.C.
With these facts, I will man up and admit that I was wrong. What are the odds that the name callers will?
Last, if you are unhappy with the state of the economy, border, lawlessness, and new taxes, vote out (no violence) the responsible party. If that make me a radical, so be it.
Johnnie Beddard
Ayden
The rule that bars responses to responses was suspended for this letter.