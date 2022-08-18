Those nasty little devils, commonly referred to euphemistically as “palmetto bugs” by genteel folks here in the mid-South, are, of course, simply darn disgusting giant roaches — ugly, dirty, vile roaches. I have never met anyone who does not just detest them. We all know the satisfying sound that occurs at the end of a successful roach chase. That “pop” always brings a smile to my face, and a “good riddance” to my lips. We are all glad to get shed of those revolting sprites, eh?

I reckon that most of us will also be quite pleased when the most-recent former president is finally exorcised from our American body politic. That nogoodnik should never have been elevated to such a sacred office in our republic. We must never put such a person in such a high position in our government again.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.