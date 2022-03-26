Six months before the COVID-19 virus was first identified in America, I gave birth to twins almost three months early. This led to numerous medical complications and countless specialist visits once they were released from the NICU. But thanks to advances in modern medicine, our twins received excellent care and were discharged before their original due date.
Not out of the woods yet, the doctors warned us about their compromised immune systems, cautioning us to self-isolate (before quarantining was widely used in everyday language). Prior to the pandemic, we only allowed those who had received their flu shots to visit.
When my husband and I were able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, we were thrilled. Thanks to these treatments, we were able to finally visit with close friends and family, many we hadn’t seen since before the birth of our children.
Pharmaceutical innovation is a necessity to my family and others. Any legislation that places burdensome, undue regulations on these same researchers that brought us relief is abhorrent.
Measures like prescription price setting could prevent crucial research and stall the creation of treatments and vaccines that families like mine so desperately needed.
I hope our lawmakers vote to preserve research and innovation.
Madison Downing
Greenville
Violence crosses the line
Regarding geopolitical or philosophical discussions with family, friends, acquaintances or anyone, a line must be drawn somewhere. It has always made sense to me that that line should be violence.
If I, being a lefty liberal, am engaged in a heated conversation with my right-wing, Trumper neighbor, who holds views 180 degrees opposite mine, I must never haul off and hit him, shove him, spit on him, kick him or initiate any form of physical aggression, no matter how heated our comments might become. I would expect the same from my neighbor.
Jesus’ advice from the Sermon on the Mount, “If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also,” seems sage, but it is one of those bits of wisdom widely ignored or completely forgotten by even his most ardent, acclaimed followers.
On a larger level, we have world leaders like Putin, Kim Jung-un, Donald Trump and others who espouse, order or incite violence as a means to correct a perceived wrong. It doesn’t seem to matter in their minds that the perceived wrong is based on a lie about a stolen election or a totally unfounded threat from a non aggressive neighbor.
When we see, in advance, unstable leaders encouraging violence and even partaking in the planning of a violent insurrection, these bad actors must not be allowed to rise to positions of power that would enable mass violence. We must , as a nation, use the laws at our disposal and the voting power that we have, while we still have it, to punish violent insurrectionists and prevent an autocratic wannabe like Trump, from ever returning to power.
Bill Redding
Greenville