After calming down after reading Dewey Funkhouser’s letter (“Community’s support for Trump deflates proud son”) in the July 28 edition of The Daily Reflector, I can only surmise that he is so biased and callous that he does not appreciate the freedoms we have and the ability to vote as we please.
He was so kind to quote Hillary in saying all Trump voters are deplorable. So I ask Mr. F why doesn’t he leave the area and move to a country where there is no free election or other freedoms we as Americans enjoy on a daily basis. I am sure some of my deplorable friends will help you pack and move to, perhaps Cuba.
We can put you on a raft and you will be welcomed and you can even get you a 1959 Chevy held together authentic duct tape. There you don’t have to worry about freedom or a legitimate election. Food will be scarce, but there will be no deplorable and progressive Americans to hinder your closed mindedness.
My feelings are to vote as you please; I may not agree but I will fight like hell to defend your right to do it.
Murray Elliott
Williamston
Being proud
After reading a recent letter to the editor, I feel it necessary to respond. The writer reminisces about his birthplace and how proud he was to be native to the area. His pride, however, has disappeared due to the political leanings of the present-day citizens and he no longer is proud of his birthplace.
He cannot understand why a large majority of the voters chose Trump over Biden. He uses the word destruction to describe the Trump presidency but doesn’t enumerate what destruction. He moved to Pitt County in 1999 hoping he would find a different class of citizens. By a “different class of citizens,” he obviously means people who think as he does.
He classifies voters who do not vote the way he does as being deplorable. I wonder if he got Hillary Clinton’s permission to use that word. He also states that we deplorable are spoiled, selfish, unlawful and anti-American but does not give examples. Lastly, he says he will not be proud to say he lives in Pitt County.
Fortunately, because we live in this great country, there is a remedy for his situation. Moving to California, New York or a number of other places would satisfy his dilemma.
Roger Bullock
Grimesland
Sticks and stones
What a laugh riot reading Dewey Funkhouser’s letter “Community’s support for Trump deflates proud son.” Childish name calling and trashing Greenville as well as where he grew up because those citizens aren’t liberal loons like him is hilarious.
Even more funny is his man Sleepy Joe is the president, not Donald Trump. Yet he can’t let it go. Proof TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) is a real disorder.
There are plenty of Marxist utopias around the world and cities right here in this country that share his hate-America leftist views. Moving won’t change anything for Mr. Funkhouser though. We all know people who are always negative and never happy.
Jerry Rose
Farmville