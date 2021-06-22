After 46 students got Fs in my ECU Biology 50 class (40 Ds), I switched to physics. One physics class dealt with alternative energy sources. It really stimulated my awareness of our entrenchment in polluting and dangerous forms of carbon-based energy that are so destructive to our health and planet.
Back then, solar energy was still in its infancy, yet there were already people living off the grid, and producing more energy through solar and wind than they consumed. When OPEC squeezed us and petroleum prices soared, it highlighted our addiction and dependence on fossil fuels.
President Carter responded by putting solar panels on the roof of the White House, symbolic of his intentions to pursue as a nation renewable non-polluting energy. Then Reagan came in with his Bechtel crowd and ripped down those solar panels, and scuttled every alternative energy program put into place, again (unintentionally) symbolic but in a sinister way, showing Republican subservience to fossil fuel money and uncaring about the general welfare all in the name of the free market. Thus began my beef with them about appearing less as a political party than the political arm representing big money interests.
In 1978 we could have assembled our finest minds in a Manhattan Project style push to perfecting those and other technologies, concentrating on battery storage, transmission, reconfiguring the grid to create household energy independence, embedding passive solar into the building code, and discovering and developing technologies we didn’t even know existed. An executive order requiring every federal building roof to be fitted with solar panels would have created a whole industry racing to fill the demand, with only the best and most cost efficient products succeeding.
Just imagine how far we could have come in 44 years.
But no, Republicanism won out. Well played, Beelzebub.
Robert Tyson
Winterville
He’s Back!
Uh, oh, he’s back! Apparently there is no vaccine for the Vic-COVID. (Media, Fauci lie, Public Forum, June 12.)
Tinsley Yarbrough
Greenville