Wokism is anathema to American democracy

I come from the melting pot theory generation of what an American is supposed to be. One blends gradually into the traditional Judeo-Christian culture of hundreds of years of Americanism. Americans certainly welcome the celebration of ethnic customs but not their sustained practice in defiance of being American. Some vestige of past unique lifestyles is expected in first-generation individuals, but second and subsequent generations will have “melted” into the American mainstream.

