I come from the melting pot theory generation of what an American is supposed to be. One blends gradually into the traditional Judeo-Christian culture of hundreds of years of Americanism. Americans certainly welcome the celebration of ethnic customs but not their sustained practice in defiance of being American. Some vestige of past unique lifestyles is expected in first-generation individuals, but second and subsequent generations will have “melted” into the American mainstream.
So what’s America’s image? First, a person who writes and speaks in correct American English learned, hopefully, in the home but certainly through formal education. Second, one who has learned and applies the principles of a republic, a representative democracy — votes — and obeys the laws of the land, our Constitution. One who practices some degree of religiosity; avoids violence, cherishes freedom and individuality; perhaps, but not necessarily, alters attire/norms to appear more as American than as an outsider.
Today’s woke generation flies in the face of historical Americanism. It seems a Mulligan stew or a bouillabaisse where each component maintains its personal identity and uniqueness and has no desire to integrate. It decries what Americans have upheld for centuries. It desires to “correct” America’s past shortcomings by redacting/revising them. Apparently, American practices have been apathetic to individual and cultural sensitivities/idiocrasies; they, therefore, are bad and must be subverted.
Wokism is anathema to American democracy, violates its standards and depicts foes as traitors and terrorists. Hypocritically, it demands conformity in what to speak and what to do, contradicting its own profession of rights/freedoms.
It forsakes American democracy for the sake of its sinister depiction of democracy. I’ve yet to encounter anything of woke that is American democracy. And that is the rub, it does not intend to be. It is subversive, destructive, an evil that must be quelled to salvage the fundamental image of Americanism.
John R. Cleary
Winterville
Media legitimizes GOP
Republicans lie that mainstream media is fake. If anything, the media is fake in favor of Republicans. The media identify Republicans as “conservatives.” Why? There is nothing conservative about this destructive bunch.
The media comments that Republicans think or believe, which, in fact, we don’t know what they think or believe. We can only guess what someone thinks or believes. The media should say, Republicans “say” so-and-so. The media is giving Republicans respect as if what they say is credible.
Republicans are incapable of thinking, or they seldom show it, so why even legitimize them? They do know how to stick together and destroy, plus vote in every election for people who do not truly care for them.
I have noticed that Democrats/liberals usually are free thinkers and don’t believe everything they are told without searching for facts. That is a good thing, but it is a bad thing for being cohesive enough to win elections because Republicans don’t think, they all just stick together and push the same lies over and over until people believe them. And of course, partisans want to believe the lies.
I can tell you that it is deeply depressing knowing all of my relatives (except my daughter) are so selfish/stupid/partisan that they will support any and all Republicans, no matter if it will destroy America’s democracy or not. I have heard many stories from people in the same predicament.
In my opinion, voting for any Republican for any position would be a mistake because that person would just fall into the same pattern that current Republicans have boldly shown they are about. They don’t even try to hide their evil agenda.