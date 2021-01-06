A false dichotomy exists in politics, Democrat or Republican. They are one in the same. Both parties support property rights restrictions, bodily autonomy restrictions, restrictions on how to spend your own money, they deem people “essential” or “non-essential.”
There is the illusion of choice in America. We do not have free will over our lives any longer. Are these the rules we want to live under? Are we going to sacrifice ourselves to the altar of authoritarianism?
Big government stands in the way of progress. A lengthening list of arbitrary bureaucratic rules consistently upend our way of life. We don’t need government solutions that work for groups, but a removal of a vast swath of rules so that each individual can decide how to live their own lives. We need solutions that work for you and your family and that can’t be decided by government.
Pitt County is growing, and therefore changing. It’s time for our politics to change with it. There is a third and viable option in America today, the Libertarian option. Libertarians support lower taxes which put more money in your pocket to give to the less fortunate. Libertarians support school choice, which produces better educational options through competition.
With over 47,000 members in North Carolina, the Libertarian Party is the fastest growing political movement in the country. People are tired of being told what to do. If you want to shake up politics in Pitt County, and put the power back in the hands of the people, email lharr4048@gmail.com to join the Libertarian Party of Pitt County today.
Logan Harrison
Greenville