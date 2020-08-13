Do you remember hearing the story about how, in 2016, Donald Trump stood behind the curtain at the debate while other competitors walked past Dr. Ben Carson?
Carson did not hear his name when called. Others walked past him, but not Trump. He stood beside Carson until he heard his named called again and they both walked out together. This same Donald Trump went on to win the presidency 304 to 227 electoral votes. Here it is 2020 and I expect Trump to win by an even larger margin in November.
We have watched for over three and a half years the treasonous/seditious attacks by the socialist, anti-God, anti-America Democrats and the lack of support from the spineless/wimpy Republicans. It is clear that Trump, with the help of a few good Republicans and the hand of Almighty God have reversed over 80 percent of the disastrous policies of the corrupt Obama administration.
Nearly all of the Democrats and a lot of Republicans belong to an evil cabal that for decades has been eroding our God-given freedoms and liberties. The few Republicans that do understand the plan to fight for America’s future need our prayers daily for they are battling the evil principalities of darkness. Make no mistake: We are in a spiritual battle and the lines are drawn.
The evil that is sought by the lawless, godless Democrats, who work for one-world government must be stopped in November. Our father in heaven is the God of grace, but we cannot expect him to continue to protect America from the Satanists if we continue to vote them into office.
God has provided America with a warrior in President Trump, and if America is to survive and prosper we must all vote for Trump and pray daily.
Vic Corey
Winterville