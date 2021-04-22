Today is Earth Day, when people across the nation will celebrate our natural environment and ways to “Restore Our Earth” — Earth Day’s theme for 2021.
For 51 years, this day marking the birth of the modern environmental movement has been recognized; for 40 of those 51 years, Sound Rivers has been doing the work of modern environmentalism, from advocating for our waterways, educating the public, and lobbying legislators to pass legislation protecting the environment to putting boots on the ground to investigate pollution sources and organize trash cleanups.
As a member of the Sound Rivers’ board, I’ve come to understand that every day of the past four decades has been Earth Day. Today, we face a climate crisis. Here in eastern North Carolina, we’ve seen more than our fair share of its proof — more hurricanes and tropical storms, more flooding that’s called “historic.” It may seem as if there is nothing the average person can do about this rising tide, but the little things do add up.
Our actions can make a difference, whether by pledging to use water more efficiently, reusing and recycling instead of throwing away, or hosting our own cleanups. Our voices can make a difference by letting our lawmakers know that our future is staked on clean water — water that is fishable, swimmable, drinkable and accessible by all.
I encourage everyone to celebrate this Earth Day by doing a “little thing.” Write your representative about the importance of wetlands (they not only absorb floodwater, but clean it); pick up some trash (much of the trash on roadways eventually finds its way into our waterways, which is bad for aquatic species and tourism); or visit soundrivers.org, where you can learn more about what this nonprofit does to protect the gifts of our natural world and how you can make every day Earth Day.
Adrian Atkinson
Greenville