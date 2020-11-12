On Monday, the Sierra Club Cypress Group was treated (virtually) to an uplifting presentation by the local youth and young adult members of the Love A Sea Turtle (LAST) group. Each representative gave a brief presentation of his or her individual area of environmental interest, involvement and acquired expertise.
The conscientiousness, concern and knowledge base of these young people regarding environmental issues, and the care shown for their community was impressive and inspirational. Their ability to express themselves and promote these most important matters with clarity and passion, left little doubt that our future leaders will be far better environmental stewards than those presently miss managing the job.
Other hopeful and uplifting news of local import was the Princeton Reviews choice of ECU as an institution committed to the environment and sustainability. This is due largely to the leadership, expertise, dedication, hard work and example of Sustainabilty Coordinator Chad Carwain. His efforts and positive influence go well beyond the ECU campus into the city and Pitt County.
Events and announcements like these are much needed and welcome after a concerted four year effort of deliberate and wanton environmental destruction and climate change denial. We can be proud of our local youth and should be grateful to them for lifting our collective spirit and providing so much needed service to our community.
Bill Redding
Greenville