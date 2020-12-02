This we know: President Obama became a senator after he personally went over the votes as witnessed on TV during his election to the Senate in 2005.
In 2016 Obama personally tried to overthrow Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel during his re-election.
During Obama's run for a second term in office, his IRS director Lois Lerner refused to permit income tax deductions for the vast majority of Republican election workers, claiming it was merely due to mistakes, similar to the thousands of recent ballot irregularities in the Trump-Biden presidential election that overwhelmingly went to Biden while the Senate and House went to the Republicans almost completely.
And least we forget that for the entire four-year presidency of Trump, the FBI, CIA and Democratic Party attempted to oust President Trump every way possible, even if it was fraudulent.
What do Americans know about all of this? Well, No. 1, people don't ever change, especially when it comes to lying, cheating and stealing. And I, as a prison doctor for 60 years, can attest to that.
Robert D. Piat
Winterville