Rachel Marsden’s column regularly presents misinformation and lack of insight. Is it meant to be satire? Are her ludicrous and unsupported assertions intended to be humorous in some way?
She has expressed scorn for the Taliban for wearing flip-flops, while they have been a lethal force for thousands of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Afghanis. She equates the French COVID control measures affecting her trip to a Paris gym with the repression experienced by Afghan women under the Taliban — where she’d likely not be going to a gym and would have to wear a chador, not a mask.
Her recent column “Other COVID research shouldn’t be discounted” reached a new low. Rejecting the vaccine, she had a mild case of COVID which she attributes to swimming four miles a day and daily nasal saline irrigation for years. (Those practices may contribute but it’d be difficult to do a controlled study to demonstrate. Or to convince other people to do likewise.)
She asserts that Dr. Shawn Carbonell on TikTok is the only person “publicly examining long-term antibody” persistence after vaccination vs. natural infection by posting his own. Actually the scientific literature, readily found online, is full of such studies, updated daily, from various countries, different age groups and occupations, using various measures of circulating antibodies and cellular immunity. Their diversity makes it hard to distill results into a single simple characterization.
Dr. Carbonell, a brain tumor researcher and biotech entrepreneur, has been vaccinated himself, posts his antibodies but uses TikTok to advocate for vaccination as “superior to natural immunity” due to its safety. Even if immunity after infection proves to be longer-lasting, the risk of death, respiratory failure, blood clots, kidney failure is too high a price to pay. (Also about one-third of survivors experience “long-haul” systemic and neurologic symptoms for months afterward.)
Marian Swinker
Winterville