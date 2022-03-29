...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The war in Ukraine has triggered thoughts of World War II.
My birthday is Jan. 22, 1939. When asked about my birthday I often tell people that I was born the same year Hitler invaded Poland and started World War II. I was seven months old and of course knew nothing about it.
On Sept. 2, 1945, Hitler, couldn’t face defeat and shot himself. The terrible war soon ended.
I was in my playroom in the basement in Snow Hill one day in 1945 and hearing all the adults upstairs whooping and hollering and sirens wailing and horns blowing.
Of course I went up to see what all the commotion was about and everybody was screaming: “The war is over. The war is over.” Even then I wasn’t totally aware of the significance of the event.
Today, thanks to modern news coverage, I am well aware of the war in Ukraine and all the destruction, misery and death.
I hope that someday people can say, when asked about their birthday, “I was born the same year that Democracy prevailed and Ukraine was liberated from the throes of Vladimir Putin.”