We hear it all the time from both sides of the aisle: “America is the greatest country in the world.” What is it that makes us great?
Is it being No. 1 in COVID deaths or having the highest incarceration rate? Is it spending more money on health care than any other country but ranking near the bottom in wellness outcomes? Could it be having 2.4 percent of the world’s population while consuming 24 percent of its energy output?
Among the industrialized nations we rank 19th in terms of happiness, 12th in generosity, 37th in social support, 42nd in corruption and 61st in terms of freedom. We elected a selfish president who brought us to the brink of fascism, incited an insurrection on our nation’s Capitol, greatly divided us and made us the laughingstock of the world.
As we slip ever closer to irreversible environmental disaster, we might want to consider trading “greatness” for “goodness.” Greatness implies a haughty sense of superiority. In our quest for “greatness,” it might be better to follow the advice of the man so many worship on mostly segregated Sunday mornings who said “sell what you have and give to the poor.” This would be so much more meaningful than the “prosperity gospel” promoted by some millionaire mega church preachers, which serves to only widen the detrimental wealth inequality gap in our “great” country.
If we could practice more humility, generosity and genuine concern for our fellow human beings, maybe we could make America “good” again.
Bill Redding
Greenville