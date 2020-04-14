The mainstream media, which is the public relations arm of the corrupt Democratic Party, has been extremely successful at feeding the American public misinformation about the Chinese virus. I think it is criminal for the media to stir up fear and panic — estimating we would suffer in America 2.2 million deaths from this Wuhan originated nightmare, thusly killing tens of millions of jobs to then simply print a revised update of projected deaths down to 20,000 Americans.
What? That is not even close. If you think about the drastic downgrade of deaths you will begin to smell a rat! Let me spell it out for you. The only benefactor of killing the world’s greatest economy would be the anti-American politicians in the Democratic Party. The democrats know that Joe Biden, nor any other candidate, can compete against what President Trump is doing to restrengthen America’s economy, businesses, military, border protection, Christian churches and many more areas that make up the American way of life.
The media is guilty of nonstop sensationalizing of the deaths from this virus outbreak but intentionally fails to round out the picture by not providing the greater death tolls in America from the yearly deaths we experience from the flu, from pneumonia, from common heart disease. The COVID-19 virus is a real event — but keep in mind there is also a 98 percent survival rate if you contract it.
We are in a war in which tanks and guns are not our weapons, instead Our God Almighty has already provided us with the necessary weapons to be victorious. We have the medicine already at our disposal that we need, hydroxychloroquine sulfate and azithromycin. The Democrats and the media want you to feel hopeless. Stop listening to them. Instead thank God for his provisions for healing.
Vic Corey
Winterville