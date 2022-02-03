Over the past 23 months, I have seen things that I could never imagine, but the one thing that I can not believe is how a nut job can manipulate a government and people can be so weak and fall for the lies and deception.
In the fall of 2020, my uncle said that we need to listen to the scientist and follow what they said concerning COVID-19. My thoughts were “Boy, he has walked away from his conservative upbringing” and he has drank the Kool Aid. Now I believe that COVID-19 is real, and I believe that it will kill the medically challenged, but I also know when something like this becomes a hoax.
For months, and now years, people have believed everything that Dr. Anthony Fauci told us. I, however, believe he is the dumbest man on the face of the earth, and he has little to no credibility to people that know how to think for themselves. He is not very smart because his narrative changes constantly, and he probably has a large part in all of these variants that we are now dealing with.
He is not very smart because he is manipulated by the left-leaners of our government; but most of all he is a bureaucrat. When we look at the people in our society who claim to be medical professionals, and continue to push the masks, social distancing and other radical measures, we need to realize that they are nothing more than “Miniature Faucies.”
Most of our controversy surrounding these measures are being brought on by county health directors — another example of government bureaucrats. As I told someone the other day, health directors are nothing more than doctors that could not make it in private practice nor another doctor’s practice.
John Gainey
Winterville
