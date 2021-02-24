Dear liberals, your man was declared the winner. Where is the happiness? Most of what I read is vindictive, hateful rhetoric by the dogface, pony soldiers (Biden’s terminology). Litigation and due process are cornerstones of American democracy. If you reference the Constitution, include its entirety, not redacted portions.
On day one, President Biden singed 17 executive orders. By his own definition, Biden is a dictator. Each executive order contributes to the destruction of America. Eleven thousand union jobs and thousands of support jobs were eliminated by the stroke of a pen. Thousands in a caravan, the mother of all pandemic super spreaders, are en route to the border. There are zero health safeguards for Americans.
It is estimates that 2 million illegals will reach the border this year. In addition to bringing diseases, each one has been taught to ask for asylum: Free housing, free food stamps, free health care, free education. Someone has to pay for it. It won’t be the leeches in Washington, D.C. They earn nothing. It won’t be the big corporations. They’ll pass additional taxes and costs to the consumer, you. It won’t be the rich. They’ll pick up their toys and take them out of the country again. As always, it will be the hard-working middle class. Prepare for higher taxes, high gas, a higher cost of living and fewer jobs. Welcome to Biden’s world. Most of you deserve it.
Johnnie Beddard
Ayden