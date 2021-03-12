I have been reading the letters here talking about the moderates and couldn’t help but remember in one of my earliest letters here I invented the Moderate Party, though since then I googled it and there are parties in existence with variations on that name.
Since I missed the Carter/Ford election by being about a month too young, by the Carter/Reagan election in 1980 I was well versed in the politics of the day, was even writing political articles in the ECU paper by then.
Studying the two parties like I was, I found that neither party represented my political views, and searched for third parties and independent voices. I voted in every single election, but until the father of lies showed up, I never cast a vote for the nominee of either party, registering my vote as a protest vote, being the original iconoclast — some may have viewed that as a waste of time, I viewed it as a principle.
The Democrats were too eager to spend money we didn’t have, and Republicans loved redistributing the wealth upward, and looking at them closer and closer, they showed me that the were hypocritical, unconstitutional, antichrist (small ‘a’) and undemocratic by nature.
I contend that spending money on things like single payer or Medicare for all fits under the promote and provide for the general welfare clauses in the Preamble and Article 1 section 8; Republicans view helping citizens to be socialism but they sure have no problem with corporate socialism.
But now we see that the modern-day Republican party represents the greatest threat to our democracy than any other party in our history. But at least they woke up the sleeping giant in the middle that has been asleep too long. I just hope they stay awake.
Robert Tyson
Winterville