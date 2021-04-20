Earth Week is upon us. What have we, as a city, done to mitigate the effects of the ever-growing, closely encroaching climate crisis? For years the Greenville City Council has been requesting statistical data regarding greenhouse gas emissions without funding the hiring of an expert to collect, record and report such measures.
We all know what’s contributing to the climate crisis. We can all do our part as individuals, but collectively and with the persuasive power of the pen, the purse and the office itself, our City Council could accomplish so much more.
Is our city’s motor fleet made up of entirely electric or, at least, hybrid vehicles? Has the council proposed a citywide composting plan to reduce the adverse effects of tons of wasted food and vegetation? Some cities in North Carolina have passed ordinances against or fees for use of plastic bags. Would our City Council consider a similar move?
How about a “ride a bike to work week” periodically? This might encourage some people to make it a more regular habit. Clothes dryers use a tremendous amount of energy. How about encouraging the use of clotheslines? Has the city investigated wind, solar, geothermal or biomass energy use? Do we have an extensive waste-to-energy program? Do our city buildings meet net-zero energy consumption standards? Is our city as walkable and bike-friendly as possible? Have we installed LED lighting throughout? Do all our city buildings have adequate insulation and smart thermostats?
Can we live up to the “green” in our city’s name and initiate all possible efforts to address climate change before it’s too late?
Bill Redding
Greenville