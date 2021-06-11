Dogs and cats are our emotional support animals, companions and best friends. They help many people cope with autism, mental health and loneliness. So why does the N.C. Department of Transportation not make an effort to bring closure for these families when animals are found on the roadside?
I was told by animal control that deceased domestic animals with chips, collars and tags are taken to the dump and disposed of. Is it too much trouble for them to write down a brief description, enough that we could identify our pets?
I spoke with the police chief of Greenville and was told that he would look into this. Has anything been done? Nope. My virtual council meeting told me the same: no one knew anything. Please bring us closure so that we can move on.
I spent two weeks looking for my Bella, including two all-day efforts and every day for nine hours a day. I asked for help at animal control at the end of March; was told they don’t have the manpower to help me.
I spoke with an officer from animal control; we set up three meetings. This officer never showed or called. I handed out flyers and I knew the area she stayed to. The officer was to meet me with traps.
I was told by this same officer “not to worry, I’ll find her.” Still, no one could help me. I have heard nothing since. I’m still out looking because I need to know, and it’s mentally exhausting.
All I’m asking is that DOT communicate with Pitt County animal services. Help us with our dogs and cats, please.
Denise McElwain
Greenville