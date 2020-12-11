Pop used to like to refer to me as a “war hero.” I was not a hero — although I did have the privilege of serving in the company of some heroes. I told Pop many times that all I did as a soldier was to do my J-O-B, insignificant as it was, whilst trying my best to stay alive. He would counter with, “But you volunteered; that makes you a hero in my book!”
Pop was a person of sincere goodwill who wanted to believe that his son was a hero — so he persisted in believing it in spite of the facts. Apparently, that is a prevalent aspect of human nature. We want to believe what we want to be true — notwithstanding reality.
These days there are many folks, also of goodwill, who want to believe that the current resident of the White House deserves another four years there. They want to believe it — notwithstanding reality. As time goes by, most of these folks will learn to accept reality instead of fighting reality. These folks just need some time to contemplate their navels and do some agonizing reappraisals. Most of them will eventually come around to facing reality as good American citizens. Most of them will see that an artificially-divided populace is not good for our country.
After all, and above all, these true patriots will want to preserve and protect our continuing Great Experiment in Democracy. That is The American Way.
James H. Dautremont
Greenville