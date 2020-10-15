Dear President Trump: Welcome to Greenville! You’re an amazingly resilient person given how recently COVID-19 infected you and the First Lady. You and your family are in my prayers.
Mr. President, I humbly ask that your visit today help make Greenville great again. We need you to do here what you were unable to do at the first presidential debate when asked a direct question, “Do you condemn White Supremacy?”
I make this request, Mr. President, because of your last visit at East Carolina University on July 17, 2019. Your racist attacks sparked chants throughout the arena which reverberated around the country. Greenville was clearly given a black eye at best — or exposed, quite shockingly, at worst, a city in need of facing the hard reality that white power and systemic racism are still alive, often disguised within not-so-hidden agendas.
Please Mr. President, let Greenville be the city where the perception of you is miraculously transformed, where you no longer fuel fear of “the other” but rather become a reconciling leader, a symbol-bearer for all of us who through your example can help bring healing to a broken and divided country.
I wish in this visit today that you could meet with an inspiring J.H. Rose High School art teacher, Mr. Randall Leach and his 18 black artists, eager to express a story which needs to be told through a street mural soon to be painted pending our City Council’s permission. It’s an art project toward making Greenville great again — and, perhaps, in the process, a baby step toward making America an equitable home that breathes new life into what it means for us to be ‘one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for ALL.’
Bob Hudak
Greenville
The author is chair of The Greenville Human Relations Council subcommittee on Dismantling Racism.